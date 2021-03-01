Today in Manufacturing Ep. 4: Boeing's Engine Explosion, Digital Immortality, New Warships, Musk's $15B Tweet & Gunpowder Plant Explosion Update

This week on the podcast, brain implants and digital telepathy, Boeing's persistent problems, smaller warships for the U.S. Navy, and more.

Mar 1st, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsAlex ShanahanEric SorensenDavid ManteyAnna WellsJeff Reinke

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast.

Welcome to the fourth episode of the Today in Manufacturing Podcast, a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN).

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we discuss:

In Case You Missed It:

