Amazon Forms Counterfeit Crimes Unit

The new task force is dedicated to bringing parties that list counterfeit products on its marketplace to justice.

Jul 1st, 2020
Unit 202 ProductionsEric SorensenDavid ManteyMike Hockett

It may not be as cool as what happens in CSI Miami, but Amazon’s new crime-fighting task force comes at a pivotal time.

The e-commerce giant announced June 24 that it has established a new Counterfeit Crimes Unit, which it says is dedicated to bringing parties that list counterfeit products on the marketplace to justice.

Amazon describes the unit as a global, multi-disciplinary team comprised of former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators and data analysts.

The company said its first objective in this area is to prevent a counterfeit item from being listed in its store in the first place. And to that effect, Amazon said it’s anti-counterfeit efforts have ensured that 99.9 percent of all Amazon products viewed by customers did not have a valid counterfeit complaint.

In 2019, Amazon put $500 million into anti-counterfeit programs and had more than 8,000 employees dedicated to fighting fraud. Those efforts resulted in Amazon blocking over 6 billion suspected bad listings in 2019 and blocking over 2.5 million suspected bad actor accounts before they were able to list a single product.

The Counterfeit Crimes Unit will investigate cases where a bad actor has tried to evade Amazon’s systems and list a counterfeit product in violation of the company’s policies. The unit will do this by mining Amazon’s data, culling information from external resources like payment service providers, and leverage ground assets to connect the dots between targets.

Overall, Amazon says the unit will enable it to better pursue litigation against these bad actors, work with brands on investigations and aid law enforcement officials.

The announcement comes amid rampant counterfeiting happening with safety products needed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 8, 3M announced it was suing a party that allegedly sold fake, defective and damaged respirator products on Amazon for as much as 20 times 3M’s actual list price — charging unsuspecting customers more than 350,000 dollars in doing so.

