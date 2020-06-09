3M Says Amazon Seller Marked Up N95 Masks 20 Times List Price

Filing a new lawsuit in California, 3M said a third party ousted customers of more than $350,000 through sales of fraudulent goods.

Jun 9th, 2020
Mike Hockett
Adfgdf

Manufacturing conglomerate 3M — already under pressure to meet soaring demand for its personal protective equipment products and maintain its supply chains — has also had to contend with rampant price gouging and misconduct on behalf of fraudulent online sellers. On Monday, the company said the latest example is a third-party seller on Amazon who grossly oversold fake, defective and damaged respirator products under the 3M brand by as much as 20 times 3M's list price.

St. Paul, MN-based 3M said it filed legal action Monday in a California federal court, asserting that Mao Yu and his affiliated companies falsely represented themselves as 3M on Amazon and charged customers more than $350,000 when customers responded to false listings claiming to be reselling authentic N95 respirators. Instead, those customers received damaged and fake goods at highly-inflated prices.

3M said Amazon learned the defendants misrepresented what would be delivered and that buyers ended up receiving non-3M respirators and in fewer quantities than paid for, along with suspect packaging for the items that were defective or damaged. Amazon has blocked that seller's accounts on its marketplace.

3M's lawsuit seeks both monetary damages and injunctive relief to require the defendants to cease their activities. 3M will donate any damages recovered to COVID-19-related nonprofit organizations.

“3M customers deserve authentic products at fair prices, and this scam is aimed at exploiting the demand for our critical products during the pandemic using 3M’s name connected with price gouging and counterfeiting,” said Denise Rutherford, 3M senior vice president of corporate affairs. “Our collaboration with Amazon is one of the important ways we are working to prevent and combat fraud, and we will report this unlawful activity to law enforcement, as well.”

The company previously announced in early May that it had filed five legal actions in federal courts in Florida, Wisconsin and Indiana to combat fraud and counterfeiting. The lawsuits involve separate defendants who attempted to target government officials with fraudulent offers to sell N95 respirators — in one case claiming to have up to five billion respirators — at inflated prices, all while falsely affiliating themselves with 3M.

“There is no place for counterfeiting or price gouging on Amazon and we’re proud to be working with 3M to hold these bad actors accountable,” said Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon vice president of customer trust and partner support. “Amazon has long-standing policies against counterfeiting and price gouging and processes in place to proactively block suspicious products and egregious prices. When we find a bad actor violating our policies, we work quickly to remove the products and take action on the bad actor, as we’ve done here, and we welcome collaboration from brands like 3M.”

3M added Monday that it hasn't changed the prices it charges for respirators as a result of the COVID-19. Including the new California lawsuit, the company has now filed more than a dozen lawsuits against fraudulent, price gouging and counterfeiting parties. 3M has won five temporary restraining orders and four preliminary injunction orders from courts across the US. The company said that to date, it has successfully removed more than 3,000 websites with fraudulent or counterfeit product offerings from e-commerce platforms worldwide, as well as more than 4,000 false or deceptive social media posts and 100-plus deceptive internet addresses.

On May 7, 3M announced that it was ramping up production of N95 respirators to 95 million per month by the end of 2020.

Related
3 M Asd
3M's Safety and Industrial Sales Fell 11% in April
May 15th, 2020
Assorted N95 Mask 3992946
3M to Make 95 Million Masks Per Month
May 7th, 2020
3m Disposable Respirators 8210pa2 A 64 1000
3M Sues 5 Vendors for Fraud
May 1st, 2020
More in Supply Chain
In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, robots weld the bed of a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly line at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich.
Infected Workers, Parts Shortages Slow Auto Restart
The return from a two-month production shutdown hasn’t gone according to plan.
May 31st, 2020
I Stock 960922454
UPS Adds Peak Season Surcharge
Aimed at high-volume shippers like Amazon, Walmart and Target, the additional fee begins May 31.
May 29th, 2020
Ep5tn
Eyeing the Bounce Back
Industrial purchasing continues to lag, but a look at state-by-state re-opening schedules offers insight as to which sectors could improve sooner.
May 28th, 2020
Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA, prepares to testify before a House Committee on Education and Labor Subcommittee on Workforce Protections hearing examining the federal government&apos;s actions to protect workers from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 28 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Dems Slam OSHA Over Front-Line Worker Safety
Lawmakers charged that OSHA has been “largely invisible” during the pandemic and hasn't found ways to combat it.
May 28th, 2020
Reshoringmm
Officials Float $25B 'Reshoring Fund'
Policymakers are considering several measures designed to get essential companies to move their supply chains to the U.S.
May 28th, 2020
I Stock 824615554
Power Tool Suppliers Feel Pandemic's Economic Pressure
What is the outlook for the power tools market going forward?
May 28th, 2020
Ground crew unloads medical personal protective equipment from a China Southern Cargo plane, Los Angeles International Airport, April 10, 2020.
States Give Few Details on Billions in Virus Supplies
The public can see only a piece of the procurement puzzle in many states.
May 26th, 2020
I Stock 1195392846
Where Do Distributors Go From Here?
Aside from wondering which distributors will or won't be OK during this downturn, it's worth examining which markets are providing opportunities today.
May 25th, 2020
Workers and volunteers at Bazz Houston International assemble face shields.
We’re All In This Together
Three unique stories detailing how U.S. manufacturers have brought customers, suppliers and employees together in supporting front-line workers during the pandemic.
May 22nd, 2020
Ep4tn
Key Sectors Rising from the Rubble
An update on purchasing trends and employment rates for small and mid-sized manufacturers, and the roles increased air travel and 3D printing could play going forward.
May 21st, 2020
F150 Production Ap
Ford Halts Work at Two Plants
Just days into its restart, Ford production was stalled by positive COVID tests and parts shortages.
May 21st, 2020
Botton Locker Lockerssdf
Q&A: Fastenal Ramps up Locker Pickup
ID chats with Fastenal about the company's new Locker Pickup capabilities, which are particularly useful during a pandemic.
May 18th, 2020