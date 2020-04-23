Milwaukee Expands Glove Lineup

Milwaukee Tool (Milwaukee, WI) has added Leather Performance Gloves, designed to provide all day comfort without sacrificing productivity. These new gloves leverage the lightweight design of the current Milwaukee Performance Gloves with an added leather palm for durability. Specifically:

The palms of the Leather Performance Gloves are made from soft, top-grain goatskin leather for increased durability and the back features a breathable, lightweight design.

The new gloves feature a moisture wicking terry cloth sweat wipe on the thumb to increase comfort and SMARTSWIPE technology on the knuckle for touch screen compatibility without having to remove your gloves.