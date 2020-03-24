Teams, Toddlers and Cabinets: The Joys of Working from Home

Integrating work life into the home has rarely been easy, but measures to contain the virus have brought those worlds into sudden and sharp collision.

Matt O'BrienMae Anderson
Mar 24th, 2020
I Stock 1182824890
iStock

In the early days of working from home to prevent spread of the COVID-19 disease, some Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers talking strategy on a video chat couldn’t help but get distracted by their team leader’s kitchen cabinets.

“There was absolutely nothing special about them except for the fact that they were in the private home of someone senior to us,” said researcher Kate Darling, who started gossiping about the cabinetry in an online back channel.

It was a minor and welcome disruption, an early sign of bigger hiccups that office workers, educators and others around the world are dealing with on the fly as the coronavirus pandemic shuts people out of offices, schools, coffee shops and co-working spaces.

Integrating work life into the home has rarely been easy, but measures to contain the virus have brought those worlds into sudden and sharp collision. Untold numbers of Americans are shifting their day jobs from offices to living rooms, spare bedrooms, kitchens and basements. This massive, unplanned social experiment can strain productivity and domestic tranquility as toddlers scurry around untended and business meetings and classes shift to noisy group video chats that resemble a checkerboard of talking heads.

It is also forcing many parents into unexpected new roles. Carmen Williams, a therapist in Macomb, Michigan, finds herself not only seeing clients sporadically, but shelling out for a babysitter, paying tuition for her seven- and 14-year-old kids — and still teaching them school assignments.

“I’m not an educator!” Williams said. “I’m used to helping with homework, but I am unable to teach thought-out lectures and work. It’s overwhelming!”

This plunge into the unknown, accelerated by the growing number of states ordering residents to stay home, could impact how the U.S. weathers an almost certain recession. That will also depend on how well individuals and their families can manage the complications of studying and conducting business from home — at least for the subset of employees with desk jobs and the ability to do their work remotely.

Tech companies are pledging to avert more serious disruptions by increasing data capacity to handle the onslaught of newly quarantined workers and students. Tuesday mornings used to be the peak time for video conference platform Zoom, but now there's an ongoing demand for that amount of data, said Kelly Steckelberg, chief financial officer of the San Jose, California-based company.

Steckelberg said the company has accelerated the opening of two new U.S. data centers to meet the demand and is adding servers to its existing 17 data centers around the world. Cisco, which runs the Webex video conference service, said it has prepared itself for “sustained peaks" in the U.S. after already handling a doubling of usage in Asian countries including China, Japan and South Korea.

Microsoft, which asked 50,000 of its own employees to work from home in the Seattle region before Washington State sent all “nonessential” workers home, has seen dramatic demand spikes for its workplace communications service known as Teams. Rival workplace communications platform Slack has experienced “just a massive outpouring of interest," CEO Daniel Butterfield said on an earnings call earlier this month.

Major phone and cable companies have agreed to open up their wireless hot spots for public use, and said they are also waiving data caps and won't cut homes or business' internet off because of an inability to pay. Experts have said the core of the U.S. network is more than capable of handling the virus-related surge in demand because it has evolved to easily handle bandwidth-greedy Netflix, YouTube and other streaming services.

But people confined to their homes have still found it a struggle to maintain human connections.

Washington, D.C. resident Joseph Sprott was just two days into a new marketing job when the office went fully remote, which he said makes it harder to “ingratiate oneself" with the new manager and team.

“Now a simple ‘Come check this out' is a three-person conference call,” he said.

In the Netherlands, a team of data scientists led by Jeroen Baas was already used to communicating remotely with overseas colleagues. But vacating their Amsterdam office to limit the spread of the virus presented new challenges, so Baas started a 15-minute virtual water cooler session to try to restore some of the casual banter lost when his colleagues aren’t physically present.

“It gives some time and space to talk about work or take your mind off other things, or maybe rant about what's going on with the virus spread and people hoarding things,” he said.

Darling, the MIT researcher, said she is worried about more serious problems as the work-from-home period continues for weeks or more and researchers don’t have access to their laboratories and other important tools. As more schools and childcare centers stay closed, she said, remote work will get more disruptive.

Her toddler has been watching the TV show “Daniel Tiger" on repeat. “Otherwise we wouldn’t get anything done,” she said.

It's harder for Catharine Bouchard, who works for a bank in Ontario and isn't always able to balance working and taking care of two young children, ages 4 and 10. “I cannot focus on work and am anxious as ‘F'',” she said.

More in Home
A pedestrian walks past a boarded up Wine and Spirits store in Philadelphia on Friday, March 20. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf directed all &apos;non-life-sustaining&apos; businesses to close their physical locations late Thursday and said state government would begin to enforce the edict starting early Saturday.
Economy Screeches to Halt
“We went from full throttle to 90% revenue loss in three weeks,’’ said one New Jersey business executive.
Mar 22nd, 2020
In this March 11 photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York&apos;s Long Island. Wide-scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs.
Testing Faces Lab Supply Shortages
Dwindling supplies include both chemical components and basic swabs needed to collect patient samples.
Mar 20th, 2020
A load of N95 masks and other supplies are delivered to Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.
Idle Businesses Share PPE
No matter your industry, your PPE backstock could make a big difference to medical professionals right now.
Mar 20th, 2020
I Stock 1129515532
Strong M&A Activity to Continue
A recent industry survey suggests that 52% of senior executives expect their companies to actively pursue M&A in 2020.
Mar 20th, 2020
T Humb
Auto Plants May Pivot to Medical
GM and Ford are hoping to contribute to addressing the impending medical device shortage.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this March 13 photo, a worker disinfects a turnstile at the Government Center transit stop, in Boston. As the global viral pandemic grows, the need for cleaning and disinfecting has surged. Cleaners and domestic workers are essential in the effort to contain the virus.
Amid Virus, Cleaners are Vital, Vunerable
The unsung people doing all this cleaning earn low wages, frequently lack sick leave and paid days off and can be fired with no warning.
Mar 19th, 2020
In this March 17 photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle.
US Struggles to Meet Protective Gear Demand
The pandemic has exposed some of the stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.
Mar 19th, 2020
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Trump Invokes War-Time Law
The Defense Production Act of 1950 was first enacted amid concerns about supplies and equipment during the Korean War.
Mar 19th, 2020
A sign advises of the closure of a restaurant at Pike Place Market on Tuesday, March 17 in Seattle.
Small Businesses Face Devastation
If they haven't been ordered to close, many are shutting down out of concern for employees, customers and clients or because business has vanished.
Mar 18th, 2020
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblymen work on a 2018 Ford F-150 trucks being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich.
North American Auto Plants Close
The Detroit 3 alone will idle about 150,000 workers.
Mar 18th, 2020
Thumb
TP Makers Call Events 'Uncharted’
No single consumer product has been more impacted by the COVID-19 scare than toilet tissue.
Mar 18th, 2020
DETROIT (AP) &mdash; Detroit&apos;s three automakers have agreed to partial factory shutdowns, deep cleaning of equipment and longer periods between shifts to head off union demands for U.S. plant closures due to the coronavirus threat. The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The companies also agreed to &ldquo;extensive plans&rdquo; to avoid union members coming in contact with one another, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement. The union said earlier in the day that it wanted the automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus. Each company agreed to different provisions depending on its situation, but generally, automakers agreed to cut shifts on a rotating basis, which would idle factories for long periods to clean the building and equipment. Some companies agreed to cut overtime work to build space between shifts for added cleaning. Details of how to keep workers apart were still being worked out and more announcements will be coming in the next 24 hours, the union said in a statement. &ldquo;All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations on social distancing in the workplace,&rdquo; the statement said. Officials have recommended that people not gather in large groups and try to stay at least 6 feet (about 2 meters) from each other to stop the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading. Earlier Tuesday UAW President Rory Gamble said in an email to members that the companies were not willing to stop production when the union asked for it Sunday. Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ended Tuesday afternoon. Gamble said if the union isn&apos;t satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members. The three companies employ about 150,000 auto workers at dozens of factories and parts depots across the country. Most of the manufacturing footprint is concentrated in the industrial Midwest, but the companies also have plants in Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas and other states. The dispute came as union members complained that continued work at the plants would expose them to the virus. Industry analysts have said it will be difficult to keep the factories open for very long as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Volkswagen, Daimler AG and PSA Groupe have closed their European factories to help stop the virus from spreading. &ldquo;There&apos;s very few industries where you get this many people together and they all touch the same things,&rdquo; said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of labor and manufacturing for the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Michigan. GM believes it can run the plants safely with preventive measure it has put in place since January and enhancements it is working on, spokesman Jim Cain said. Fiat Chrysler says it already has put &ldquo;extensive protocols&rdquo; in place to ensure the health and safety of workers. &ldquo;We are continuing to carefully monitor the situation and are making improvements as needed,&rdquo; spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in a statement. Ford said it&apos;s working closely with the union and will announce details later. Analysts expect U.S. auto sales to take a nosedive as people stay home to avoid other people. The industry likely has enough inventory to satisfy slower demand due to the virus, they have said. Ford reported Tuesday that sales had fallen in Europe and that parts supplies have been interrupted. On Sunday, the union and companies announced they would form a task force to deal with worker safety as the plants continued operating. Seventeen workers at a Fiat Chrysler factory in Warren, Michigan, walked off their jobs in the paint shop Monday over concerns about the novel coronavirus. A worker at an FCA transmission plant in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus last week. He and nearby co-workers were told to stay home and his work area was deep cleaned. Production continued at both factories.
Automakers Agree to Partial Shutdown
The agreements came Tuesday night after union officials spoke individually with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler.
Mar 18th, 2020
A man looks at train departures boards in a nearly empty Central station in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
World Locks Down As Virus Spreads
Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers, to oilfield workers, have begun.
Mar 18th, 2020
Osha 2
OSHA Fines Filament Supplier $258K
The fine against Monahan Filaments comes after moving machine parts caused fractures and third-degree burns to an employee's hand.
Mar 18th, 2020