General Motors to Add 1,200 Workers at 2 Michigan Factories

Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June.

Associated Press
Feb 28th, 2020
his Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, MI.
his Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, MI.
Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans.

GM said Friday that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats.

The Lansing Grand River plant will get a second shift and 400 more workers to build two new Cadillac sedans, the CT4 and CT5.

Employees laid off at other GM factories will fill the new jobs first, then workers will be added, GM spokesman Dan Flores said. The company has not determined yet how many new people will be needed, he said.

Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June, the company said.

Lansing Delta Township now employs about 2,500 salaried and blue-collar workers, while the Grand River plant has 1,400.

GM sold more than 147,000 Traverse SUVs in the U.S. last year, a 0.4% increase from 2018. Enclave sales were up 3% to just over 51,000, according to Autodata Corp.

More in Home
Wuhan Virus Spreads Ap
Could Coronavirus Trigger a Recession?
A key measure to watch is the trend in the number of new cases reported worldwide.
Feb 27th, 2020
A worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.
Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering, More Aid Coming
The ruling Communist Part has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month.
Feb 27th, 2020
Stellarass
3M Wins Stellar Industrial’s Cost Savings Award
Earning Stellar's 2019 'Horse Race' winner, 3M's partnership produced more than than $3 million in documented cost savings for customers.
Feb 26th, 2020
I Stock 681846002 (1)
Lowe's Disappoints on 4Q sales, Full-Year Outlook
The announcement comes a day after strong results from rival Home Depot.
Feb 26th, 2020
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020
Wurth2 (1)
Würth Teams With NiceLabel on Supplier Labeling
Würth IT has partnered with NiceLabel, a global developer of label software to create a new web-based standardized supplier labeling process.
Feb 25th, 2020
If Youre A Young Fashion Savvy Woman This Is A Must Read Ernest James 2
NAW Dist. Leadership Program Registration Now Open
Held June 15-19 on the campus of Ohio State University, the program draws on the latest business practices tailored to the distribution industry.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
1133919170882823742 1133919170882823742a
Descartes Acquires eWMS Provider Peoplevox
Based in the UK, Peoplevox provides cloud-based e-commerce warehouse management solutions.
Feb 24th, 2020
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Feb. 24.
Dow Plummets 1,000+ Amid Virus Spread
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,031.6 points Monday, or 3.6 percent.
Feb 24th, 2020
I Stock 1161129396
Longtime Economist: Slower Growth But No Recession
Despite record-low unemployment, US economic growth has been slowing. Here, PNC's Gus Faucher tries to gauge what the future holds.
Feb 24th, 2020
A worker in protective gear stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from coronavirus patients at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea on Monday, Feb. 24. South Korea reported another large jump in new virus cases Monday a day after the the president called for &apos;unprecedented, powerful&apos; steps to combat the outbreak that is increasingly confounding attempts to stop the spread.
Coronavirus Pushes Beyond Asia
Clusters of the new coronavirus continue to emerge, topping 79,000 total cases globally.
Feb 24th, 2020
In this July 11, 2019 file photo, construction on the Interstate 69 and Interstate 610 interchange continues in Houston. In the midst of an election year, President Donald Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion infrastructure plan. This time, the Republican president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending to reach his goal, a fundamental change that is praised by some state transportation officials and industry groups, even though Trump&apos;s proposal doesn&apos;t spell out how to pay for it all.
Trump Tries New Infrastructure Approach
In another election year, Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion plan for spending on roads, rails, water systems and other infrastructure.
Feb 21st, 2020
In this Feb. 20 photo, a worker sits at a production line at a microelectronics factory in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province. China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
China Suspends More Penalties on US Goods
Goods affected by the latest reduction include industrial components and medical and factory equipment.
Feb 21st, 2020