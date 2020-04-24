Coxreels (Tempe, AZ) offers complete stainless steel reels and powder-coated steel reels with stainless steel fluid paths. Now customers can choose between 316 and 304 grade stainless steels for their fluid paths on many reel types to best match the necessary corrosion resistance of their reel according to the application. Coxreels stainless steel reel spools and frames will remain 302/304 grade stainless and are optionally available in an electro-polished finish for additional corrosion resistance.

Coxreels designs, builds, and supports each and every product made exclusively in the U.S.A.

www.coxreels.com

; 800-269-7335