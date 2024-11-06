RBC Bearings Revenue, Earnings Miss Projections

The company posted quarterly sales of nearly $398 million.

Nov 6, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 11 At 1 56 57 Pm 636ea921c819b 63ea4cb0088a7 6467cbefc96cf
RBC Bearings Inc.

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) — RBC Bearings Inc. on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $54.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Connecticut-based maker of bearings and components said it had profit of $1.65. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.29 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The company posted revenue of $397.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million.

