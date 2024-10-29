Stanley Black & Decker Posts Mixed Q3 Results

The tool company's $3.75 billion in quarterly revenue missed projections on Wall Street.

Oct 29, 2024
I Stock 535109399
iStock.com/Wolterk

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $91.1 million.

The Connecticut-based tool company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.78 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.30 per share.

Latest in Earnings
Test Campaign
Sponsored
Test Campaign
October 28, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Applied Industrial Maintains Forecast After Better-than-Expected Quarter
October 24, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
MSC Posts 8% Drop in Q4 Sales; Full-Year Revenue Off by 4.7%
October 24, 2024
I Stock 1333385263
Rexel Sales Slip in 'Challenging' Market
October 22, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Maintains Forecast After Better-than-Expected Quarter
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Posts 8% Drop in Q4 Sales; Full-Year Revenue Off by 4.7%
I Stock 1333385263
Earnings
Rexel Sales Slip in 'Challenging' Market
Test Campaign
Sponsor Content
Test Campaign
More in Earnings
Test Campaign
Sponsored
Test Campaign
wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww wwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww
October 28, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Posts 8% Drop in Q4 Sales; Full-Year Revenue Off by 4.7%
The company’s annual earnings were down 25%.
October 24, 2024
I Stock 1333385263
Earnings
Rexel Sales Slip in 'Challenging' Market
The company said it is lowering its outlook and accelerating its cost-cutting initiatives.
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts $6.3B in Q3 Sales, Projects 1% Full-Year Growth
Quarterly sales were up 0.4% year-over-year.
October 22, 2024
Motion office, Houston, Jan. 2021.
Earnings
Motion Expects Full-Year Sales Decline Following Another Quarterly Slide
The distributor posted its third consecutive drop in quarterly revenue.
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Up by 3.5% in the Third Quarter
Earnings and profit also climbed despite sluggish fastener sales and the effects of a recent hurricane.
October 11, 2024
Ferguson office, Secaucus, N.J., Aug. 2022.
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Slight Decline in Annual Sales
The plumbing and industrial supply distributor expects “low single digit growth” in the new fiscal year.
September 17, 2024
Core & Main branch, Lexington, Ky.
Earnings
Core & Main Sets Sales Record, but Earnings Down More than 20%
The company said acquisitions helped offset lower volumes and poor weather.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1483276473
Earnings
Lowe's Sales Fall Below Projections
The company's earnings, however, fared better.
August 21, 2024
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial’s Full-Year Sales Up 1.5% Despite Sluggish Fourth Quarter
The company's recent acquisitions helped overcome a drop in Q4 organic sales.
August 15, 2024
A Home Depot store in Niles, Ill., Feb. 19, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot, Sensing Uneasy Vibe from Homeowners, Contractors, Trims Outlook
The retailer's second-quarter sales rose slightly following its $18 billion acquisition of SRS Distribution.
August 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 12 At 3 46 18 Pm
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 4% While Earnings Slide
The company’s finance chief highlighted its “reduced energy industry exposure.”
August 12, 2024
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Nearly $20B in Annual Revenue
The company reported a better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter.
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax’s Industrial Sales Slip 5%
The company said it has observed “reduced activity” in its industrial parts business.
August 9, 2024
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f
Earnings
Kennametal Posts $543M in Q4 Revenue, Topping Projections
The company posted full-year revenue of more than $2 billion.
August 8, 2024