Ferguson’s Q2 Sales Climb 5%, Profit Drops

The company maintained its outlook for the year, which is “unfolding as we expected.”

Andy Szal
Mar 7, 2023
Download
Ferguson

Plumbing, HVAC and industrial products giant Ferguson posted a 5% increase in sales in its latest fiscal quarter, but its profit declined slightly amid “near-term uncertainties.”

The U.K.-based distributor on Tuesday reported net sales of more than $6.8 billion in the three months ended Jan. 31, up from $6.5 billion in the same quarter last year. The company’s operating profit edged down 1% over that span — from $555 million to $549 million — while both gross margin and operating margin also slipped year-over-year. Ferguson’s adjusted EBITDA was off by nearly 3%.

Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy said that the current fiscal year was “unfolding as we expected,” and the company maintained its full-year forecast for net sales and adjusted operating margin.

“We continue to appropriately manage costs to position the business for challenging end markets,” Murphy said in a statement.

The company said its U.S. sales increased by 5.4% in the latest quarter while its regional adjusted operating profit increased by 0.5% amid a sluggish market for residential construction. The company highlighted 2.8% growth contributed by acquisitions; Ferguson added Oregon HVAC distributor Airefco, Louisiana HVAC distributor Guarino Distributing, Ohio waterworks distributor Pipelines and Minnesota’s Power Process Equipment during the most recent quarter.

Ferguson’s industrial supply operations came in at no. 16 on the latest ID Big 50.

Latest in Earnings
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm 636ab1094666b
Wajax's Industrial Sales Rose 22% Last Year
March 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 17 44 Am
GMS Inc. Reports 7% Jump in Q3 Sales
March 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm
Beacon Touts Record Quarter, Year
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 50 31 Pm
Builders FirstSource Sales Up 14% in 2022
February 28, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 41 26 Pm 636ab1094666b
Earnings
Wajax's Industrial Sales Rose 22% Last Year
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 17 44 Am
Earnings
GMS Inc. Reports 7% Jump in Q3 Sales
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm
Earnings
Beacon Touts Record Quarter, Year
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 50 31 Pm
Earnings
Builders FirstSource Sales Up 14% in 2022
More in Earnings
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
Sponsored
How to Select Ideal IIoT & Networking Solutions
For many industries, IIoT presents as many challenges as opportunities, but it is clearly the way of the future. Successfully deploying an IIoT application requires careful planning and attention to detail from the moment you decide to begin your journey.
February 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 03 At 11 17 44 Am
Earnings
GMS Inc. Reports 7% Jump in Q3 Sales
The building products distributor anticipates softer demand in single-family housing.
March 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 02 At 1 39 31 Pm
Earnings
Beacon Touts Record Quarter, Year
The building products distributor posted nearly $2 billion in Q4 sales.
March 2, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 28 At 1 50 31 Pm
Earnings
Builders FirstSource Sales Up 14% in 2022
But the building supply giant saw sales slide in the fourth quarter.
February 28, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 23 At 10 11 53 Am
Earnings
Motion Sales Up One-Third in 2022, Profits Rise by Nearly Half
The distributor’s annual results soared in the wake of its acquisition of Kaman.
February 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 06 23 At 2 07 20 Pm 62b4b9f7cd7ce
Earnings
Jeld-Wen Posts Better-than-Expected Sales
The door and window manufacturer took in $1.33 billion in its latest fiscal quarter.
February 22, 2023
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9
Earnings
Global Industrial’s 2022 Sales Up Nearly 10%
But the distributor saw a slight decline in the final quarter of the year.
February 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 16 At 1 20 43 Pm
Earnings
DistributionNOW’s Profit Soars 14-Fold
The company's sales were up more than 30% year-over-year.
February 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 16 At 1 24 26 Pm 63753a030a5a0
Earnings
Wesco Sets Sales, Profit Records in 2022
The company posted more than $21 billion in sales, up 18% compared to 2021.
February 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 08 10 At 9 04 10 Am 62f3bb005f3f4
Earnings
MRC Reports $3.4B in 2022 Sales, Record Adjusted Profit
Company officials said numerous end-markets outperformed their expectations.
February 14, 2023
The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020.
Earnings
Amazon Beats Revenue Estimates, but Profits Slump
The report closes a rough 2022 for the e-commerce giant.
February 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 26 40 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial Sales Up 21%; Earnings Jump 41%
The distributor raised its full-year forecast amid favorable industrial "fundamentals."
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 19 At 9 39 52 Am
Earnings
Fastenal Sales Rose 16% in 2022
The company’s Q4 sales increased by more than 10% to wrap up the year.
January 19, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 3 25 08 Pm 638fb34f87aa3
Earnings
MSC Sales Up 13% in Q1
The company reaffirmed its forecast for its new fiscal year.
January 6, 2023
Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, July 1, 2022.
Earnings
Wall Street Braces for Earnings to Get Hit by Inflation
Analysts are forecasting an earnings contraction of about 3.5% for the fourth quarter.
January 6, 2023