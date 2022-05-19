Lowe's Reports Mixed Quarterly Results

The retailer's earnings beat Wall Street expectations, but its revenue fell short.

May 19th, 2022
Lowe's store, Hickory, N.C., June 2018.
iStock

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe's Cos. on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.33 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville-based company said it had profit of $3.51.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.24 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $23.66 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.73 billion.

Lowe's expects full-year earnings to be $13.10 to $13.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $97 billion to $99 billion.

