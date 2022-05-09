Arrow Electronics Reports Record Sales, Profit

The company has also named a new CEO.

May 9th, 2022
Andy Szal
I Stock 958956392
iStock

Arrow Electronics said its first-quarter sales, profit and earnings set new records in its latest financial disclosure issued Thursday.

The Colorado electronic components supplier reported just more than $9 billion in sales in the first three months of the year, an 8% increase from the same period in 2021. Sales of components in the Americas and Europe jumped 38% and 23%, respectively, to offset an 8% drop in Asia.

Gross profit increased from $930 million in the first quarter of last year to $1.2 billion in the latest period, while operating income rose from just shy of $300 million to $510 million over that span. Net income per share hit $5.38 in the first quarter.

Arrow officials said despite near-term project postponements and interruptions due to supply chain struggles, demand for the company’s complex technology solutions remains strong. Arrow expects its second-quarter sales to range between $9.04 billion and $9.64 billion.

“While the IT demand environment was healthy, [the] sales mix was more skewed toward software and cloud-based solutions,” Rick Seidlitz, the company’s vice president and interim principal financial officer, wrote regarding the latest results. “Hardware-related sales continued to face challenges from supply-chain bottlenecks.”

The company earlier in the week announced that COO Sean Kerins would become the company’s president and CEO next month; current CEO Michael Long will become executive chairman of the company’s board.

More in Earnings
Screen Shot 2022 05 03 At 1 33 36 Pm
Illinois Tool Works' Revenue Up 11% in Q1
The manufacturer raised its outlook for earnings and growth.
May 3rd, 2022
Ad Safsd
AD Reports Record Sales
Member sales increased 35% to $17.2 billion.
May 2nd, 2022
Lawson Products
Lawson Sales Jump Nearly 14%
The company’s adjusted operating income fell slightly.
Apr 28th, 2022
Applied Industrial Technologiesz
Applied Industrial Reports Record Sales, Raises Outlook
Sales jumped more than 16% in the latest quarter.
Apr 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 28 At 9 27 20 Am
Grainger Earnings Jump 50% in Q1
The distributor raised its full-year forecast despite “inflationary and supply chain challenges.”
Apr 28th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 27 At 1 36 56 Pm
Graybar Reports Record Sales, Income
Net income jumped more than 100%.
Apr 27th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 34 15 Pm
Watsco Reports Record Sales, Profit
The HVAC distributor also saw earnings jump more than 100%.
Apr 25th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 21 At 2 16 57 Pm
Snap-on Sales Up 7.1% in Q1
The company expects ongoing, if “uncertain,” progress amid economic and political turbulence.
Apr 21st, 2022
Motions
Motion's Sales Soar After Kaman Acquisition
The industrial parts division saw a 50% increase in profits.
Apr 21st, 2022
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e 61ae1efc5201c
Fastenal Beats Estimates, Posts Sizable Gains in All Categories
The company is offsetting higher employee costs with volume and price increases.
Apr 13th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 31 At 3 24 46 Pm
MSC Industrial Supply Sales Up 11.4% in Q2
Officials are optimistic that the company can keep gross margins flat or better over the full fiscal year.
Mar 31st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 28 At 2 24 30 Pm
DXP Enterprises Annual Sales Increase Nearly 11%
Quarterly sales jumped 26%.
Mar 28th, 2022