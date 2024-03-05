Wajax Sets Another Annual Sales Record

But the company’s industrial sales slipped in the fourth quarter.

Andy Szal
Mar 5, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Canadian equipment and industrial distributor Wajax set its third consecutive annual sales record in 2023 after a slight increase in the final quarter of the year.

The company’s earnings, however, tumbled in the fourth quarter amid higher selling and administrative expenses.

Wajax posted $2.1 billion Canadian in full-year revenue, an increase of nearly 10% compared to 2022. Net earnings rose by nearly 12% and by more than 19% on an adjusted basis, while its adjusted EBITDA margin also climbed by 19%.

The company’s industrial parts segment — which ranked at no. 32 on ID’s most recent Big 50 — saw 2023 sales climb by nearly 13% to $605 million Canadian.

In the fourth quarter, however, industrial parts sales slid by 1.4% year-over-year and overall revenue increased by just 0.2% compared to the final quarter of 2022. Net earnings declined by more than 33% in the October-December window, although adjusted net earnings were narrowly in the black and adjusted EBITDA climbed by double-digits.

Company officials said many of the markets it serves have “solid fundamentals” in early 2024, and that elevated commodity prices and sustained capital spending budgets would help offset challenges related to high interest rates, persistent inflation and a tight labor market. Wajax said it anticipates “further demand” in the industrial parts business and long-term growth in its heavy equipment business.

“Our strong financial results and solid balance sheet, coupled with the recently completed $100 million increase in credit limit under our senior secured credit facility, give us the flexibility to continue to invest in future organic growth and acquisitions,” Wajax President and CEO Iggy Domagalski said in a statement.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Distribution+center+exterior
Ferguson Again Reports Falling Sales, Profits
March 5, 2024
Esg Img 3 65d66f2da3eb0
Global Industrial’s Annual Sales Jump 9% Thanks to Indoff Acquisition
February 29, 2024
Lowe's store, Fort Collins, Colo., Jan. 2023.
Lowe's Posts Stronger-than-Expected Earnings
February 28, 2024
Related Stories
Distribution+center+exterior
Earnings
Ferguson Again Reports Falling Sales, Profits
Esg Img 3 65d66f2da3eb0
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Annual Sales Jump 9% Thanks to Indoff Acquisition
Lowe's store, Fort Collins, Colo., Jan. 2023.
Earnings
Lowe's Posts Stronger-than-Expected Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Esg Img 3 65d66f2da3eb0
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Annual Sales Jump 9% Thanks to Indoff Acquisition
Although full-year organic sales were down slightly, the company posted a strong final quarter.
February 29, 2024
Lowe's store, Fort Collins, Colo., Jan. 2023.
Earnings
Lowe's Posts Stronger-than-Expected Earnings
The home improvement retailer reported revenue of $18.6 billion in its latest quarter.
February 28, 2024
Shopping carts outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by Weakening Sales, Expectations for '24
The country's largest home improvement retailer is feeling the impact of high mortgage rates and inflation.
February 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 19 At 1 56 22 Pm
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Record Q4, Full-Year Earnings
The flow control and compression equipment maker posted $6.9 billion in annual revenue.
February 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 2 13 40 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Sales Up 9% in 2023
Revenue and earnings also climbed in the company’s fourth quarter, but its profits declined.
February 15, 2024
Motion location in Houston, Jan. 2021.
Earnings
Motion Posts 5% Increase in 2023 Sales, Sharp Jump in Quarterly Profit
The distributor’s parent company announced a restructuring effort amid sluggishness elsewhere.
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
Earnings
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
The company anticipates “flat to modestly lower” sales in 2024.
February 14, 2024
Wesco
Earnings
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
CEO John Engel said Q4 results were "below our expectations" but that the company was up on the year.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Earnings
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
The company's results bested Wall Street expectations.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
The company's earnings, however, easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
The MRO giant saw a decline in its gross margin in the final quarter of the year.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 1313856310
Earnings
Parker-Hannifin Posts Strong Second Quarter
The company's earnings easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 1, 2024
I Stock 1303940726
Earnings
Würth Group Sets Annual Sales Record
The global distribution giant said its yearly sales eclipsed €20 billion for the first time.
January 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 01 25 10 02 14 Am
Earnings
Applied Industrial's Sales Edge Up Amid ‘Muted’ Industrial Activity
The company said its Q2 results exceeded expectations, but officials also curbed its full-year forecast.
January 25, 2024