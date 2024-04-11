Fastenal Q1 Sales Rise but Fall Short of Forecasts

The company’s fastener sales hindered its overall numbers.

Andy Szal
Apr 11, 2024
Fastenal branch, Hickory, N.C., Jan. 2019.
Fastenal branch, Hickory, N.C., Jan. 2019.
iStock.com/J. Michael Jones

Fastenal’s sales, profit and earnings each edged up in the company’s first quarter, but not enough to meet analysts’ forecasts.

The Minnesota-based distributor’s operating income, meanwhile, declined compared to the same quarter last year.

The company on Thursday reported just shy of $1.9 billion in net sales during the January-March window, up 1.9% from the same period in 2023. Wall Street forecasts had reportedly anticipated $1.91 billion in quarterly revenue.

Its net income of nearly $298 million was up by nearly 1% over that span, while gross profit climbed by 1.4% year-over-year to nearly $862 million. Operating income slid by 0.8% to just over $390 million, and declined as a percentage of net sales to 20.6%; gross profit as a percentage of net sales dropped to 45.5%.

Fastenal officials attributed the increased sales numbers to growth from its larger customers and at its newer “Onsite” locations. Although most other product categories saw growth, the company’s fastener sales were down across both the MRO and OEM segments, which executives blamed on falling prices and those products' greater exposure to a sluggish industrial environment.

The company noted that product pricing, which helped boost net sales in the first quarter of last year, did not have a material impact on sales in the latest period, while adverse weather had a greater negative impact on sales to begin the current year.

The company’s e-commerce sales were up by more than 33% on a daily average basis in the latest quarter, accounting for nearly 29% of overall sales.

“We continued to experience a divergence in the performance of our manufacturing end market versus our non-manufacturing end markets in the first quarter of 2024, although the scale of that divergence has continued to narrow,” Fastenal officials said in the company’s earnings statement.

The company also posted its March sales numbers on Thursday. The overall number was down due to two fewer business days during the month, but sales rose 1.8% on a daily average basis.

Fastenal ranked 5th on ID’s latest Big 50 list of North American industrial distributors.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
April 3, 2024
MSC Industrial Supply office building, Houston, April 2021.
MSC Posts Disappointing Quarter, Announces Manufacturing Tech Acquisition
March 28, 2024
Core & Main branch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Core & Main Annual Sales Up Slightly
March 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 12 At 2 39 14 Pm
Sonepar Posts $36.4B in 2023 Sales
March 12, 2024
Related Stories
MSC Industrial Supply office building, Houston, April 2021.
Earnings
MSC Posts Disappointing Quarter, Announces Manufacturing Tech Acquisition
Core & Main branch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Earnings
Core & Main Annual Sales Up Slightly
Screen Shot 2024 03 12 At 2 39 14 Pm
Earnings
Sonepar Posts $36.4B in 2023 Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
April 3, 2024
Core & Main branch, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Earnings
Core & Main Annual Sales Up Slightly
The company's fourth-quarter revenue was up by nearly 5%.
March 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 12 At 2 39 14 Pm
Earnings
Sonepar Posts $36.4B in 2023 Sales
The electrical distribution giant completed 13 acquisitions during the year.
March 12, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
Earnings
DXP Annual Sales Up 13% After Narrow Q4 Increase
The company’s full-year net income jumped by more than 40%.
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss Despite Higher Sales
The company blamed a tough fourth quarter on “isolated” headwinds.
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sets Another Annual Sales Record
But the company’s industrial sales slipped in the fourth quarter.
March 5, 2024
Distribution+center+exterior
Earnings
Ferguson Again Reports Falling Sales, Profits
The company says it expects a better second half of its fiscal year.
March 5, 2024
Esg Img 3 65d66f2da3eb0
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Annual Sales Jump 9% Thanks to Indoff Acquisition
Although full-year organic sales were down slightly, the company posted a strong final quarter.
February 29, 2024
Lowe's store, Fort Collins, Colo., Jan. 2023.
Earnings
Lowe's Posts Stronger-than-Expected Earnings
The home improvement retailer reported revenue of $18.6 billion in its latest quarter.
February 28, 2024
Shopping carts outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by Weakening Sales, Expectations for '24
The country's largest home improvement retailer is feeling the impact of high mortgage rates and inflation.
February 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 19 At 1 56 22 Pm
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Record Q4, Full-Year Earnings
The flow control and compression equipment maker posted $6.9 billion in annual revenue.
February 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 2 13 40 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Sales Up 9% in 2023
Revenue and earnings also climbed in the company’s fourth quarter, but its profits declined.
February 15, 2024
Motion location in Houston, Jan. 2021.
Earnings
Motion Posts 5% Increase in 2023 Sales, Sharp Jump in Quarterly Profit
The distributor’s parent company announced a restructuring effort amid sluggishness elsewhere.
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
Earnings
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
The company anticipates “flat to modestly lower” sales in 2024.
February 14, 2024
Wesco
Earnings
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
CEO John Engel said Q4 results were "below our expectations" but that the company was up on the year.
February 13, 2024