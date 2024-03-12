Sonepar Posts $36.4B in 2023 Sales

The electrical distribution giant completed 13 acquisitions during the year.

Sonepar
Mar 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 12 At 2 39 14 Pm
Sonepar

PARIS — Sonepar, the world leader in B2B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions and services, has reported sales of €33.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.   

Sonepar Us Key Figures InfographicSoneparIn 2023, Sonepar grew faster than the market and completed 13 acquisitions, mainly in the U.S., representing 1,143 new associates. These acquisitions generate, in aggregate, approximately €1 billion in annual sales. 

The group continued to leverage its transformation on a global scale, making progress in sustainability, social responsibility, supply chain and digital. Its omnichannel platform achieved over €1 billion in sales and is now live in six countries. As part of its supply chain modernization program, Sonepar completed 10 automation projects in distribution centers around the world.   

Sonepar serves the largest community of installers, industry and infrastructures, and its "Green Offer," the first indicator in the industry to compare environmental performance at the product level, is now live in six countries. The group is a world leader in sales of energy-efficient products and solutions. In 2023, it achieved €2 billion sales of renewable energy-related products and has been awarded by EcoVadis, the world’s largest provider of sustainability ratings, a bronze rating in sustainability, placing it in the top 15% of companies in the wholesale of machinery and equipment industry. 

In 2023, 90% of Sonepar’s associates stated that they are proud to work for their company, and for the first time, the group was ranked in the Financial Times’ “Leaders of Diversity” list. Eager to attract new talent to support its ambitious transformation, Sonepar aims to build an inclusive organization leveraging all differences as strengths to power sustainable performance. 

“2023 could be summarized in two words: stability and agility. We continued the deployment of our strategy, and, against a backdrop of economic slowdown, our teams have demonstrated exceptional adaptability to deliver remarkable performance. We delivered our best year ever in terms of sales, and one of the milestones of 2023 was undoubtedly the declaration of our purpose reflecting our CSR commitments and unifying the group for the decades to come."
- Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO

Global Website Key Figures 2023 InfographicSonepar

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
DXP Annual Sales Up 13% After Narrow Q4 Increase
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1392051123
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss Despite Higher Sales
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Wajax Sets Another Annual Sales Record
March 5, 2024
Related Stories
Ms 150 5 654cf1334a65f 659c777a2a7bd
Earnings
DXP Annual Sales Up 13% After Narrow Q4 Increase
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss Despite Higher Sales
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sets Another Annual Sales Record
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Loss Despite Higher Sales
The company blamed a tough fourth quarter on “isolated” headwinds.
March 7, 2024
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sets Another Annual Sales Record
But the company’s industrial sales slipped in the fourth quarter.
March 5, 2024
Distribution+center+exterior
Earnings
Ferguson Again Reports Falling Sales, Profits
The company says it expects a better second half of its fiscal year.
March 5, 2024
Esg Img 3 65d66f2da3eb0
Earnings
Global Industrial’s Annual Sales Jump 9% Thanks to Indoff Acquisition
Although full-year organic sales were down slightly, the company posted a strong final quarter.
February 29, 2024
Lowe's store, Fort Collins, Colo., Jan. 2023.
Earnings
Lowe's Posts Stronger-than-Expected Earnings
The home improvement retailer reported revenue of $18.6 billion in its latest quarter.
February 28, 2024
Shopping carts outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia, Sept. 21, 2022.
Earnings
Home Depot's Strong Quarter Overshadowed by Weakening Sales, Expectations for '24
The country's largest home improvement retailer is feeling the impact of high mortgage rates and inflation.
February 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 19 At 1 56 22 Pm
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Record Q4, Full-Year Earnings
The flow control and compression equipment maker posted $6.9 billion in annual revenue.
February 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 15 At 2 13 40 Pm
Earnings
DNOW Sales Up 9% in 2023
Revenue and earnings also climbed in the company’s fourth quarter, but its profits declined.
February 15, 2024
Motion location in Houston, Jan. 2021.
Earnings
Motion Posts 5% Increase in 2023 Sales, Sharp Jump in Quarterly Profit
The distributor’s parent company announced a restructuring effort amid sluggishness elsewhere.
February 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 9 39 06 Am
Earnings
MRC Posts 1% Increase in Full-Year Sales After Q4 Decline
The company anticipates “flat to modestly lower” sales in 2024.
February 14, 2024
Wesco
Earnings
Despite Q4 Dip, Wesco Concludes 'Unique' Year with Revenue Gain
CEO John Engel said Q4 results were "below our expectations" but that the company was up on the year.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 08 At 3 46 56 Pm
Earnings
Kennametal Reports $495M in Quarterly Revenue
The company's results bested Wall Street expectations.
February 8, 2024
I Stock 1402226144
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Posts $304M Loss
The company's earnings, however, easily exceeded Wall Street forecasts.
February 2, 2024
I Stock 493837402
Earnings
Grainger Posts $16.5B in 2023 Sales; Q4 Sales Up 5%
The MRO giant saw a decline in its gross margin in the final quarter of the year.
February 2, 2024