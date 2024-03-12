Sonepar Posts $36.4B in 2023 Sales

PARIS — Sonepar, the world leader in B2B distribution of electrical equipment, solutions and services, has reported sales of €33.3 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023.

Sonepar In 2023, Sonepar grew faster than the market and completed 13 acquisitions, mainly in the U.S., representing 1,143 new associates. These acquisitions generate, in aggregate, approximately €1 billion in annual sales.

The group continued to leverage its transformation on a global scale, making progress in sustainability, social responsibility, supply chain and digital. Its omnichannel platform achieved over €1 billion in sales and is now live in six countries. As part of its supply chain modernization program, Sonepar completed 10 automation projects in distribution centers around the world.

Sonepar serves the largest community of installers, industry and infrastructures, and its "Green Offer," the first indicator in the industry to compare environmental performance at the product level, is now live in six countries. The group is a world leader in sales of energy-efficient products and solutions. In 2023, it achieved €2 billion sales of renewable energy-related products and has been awarded by EcoVadis, the world’s largest provider of sustainability ratings, a bronze rating in sustainability, placing it in the top 15% of companies in the wholesale of machinery and equipment industry.

In 2023, 90% of Sonepar’s associates stated that they are proud to work for their company, and for the first time, the group was ranked in the Financial Times’ “Leaders of Diversity” list. Eager to attract new talent to support its ambitious transformation, Sonepar aims to build an inclusive organization leveraging all differences as strengths to power sustainable performance.

“2023 could be summarized in two words: stability and agility. We continued the deployment of our strategy, and, against a backdrop of economic slowdown, our teams have demonstrated exceptional adaptability to deliver remarkable performance. We delivered our best year ever in terms of sales, and one of the milestones of 2023 was undoubtedly the declaration of our purpose reflecting our CSR commitments and unifying the group for the decades to come."

- Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO