Lowe's Sales Surge Amid Pandemic's DIY Boom

Second quarter comparable store sales in the US spiked 35.1 percent at Lowe's, and online orders more than doubled.

Aug 19th, 2020
Michelle Chapman
In this March 22 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe&apos;s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.
In this March 22 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. became the latest big box retailer to report surging sales during the fiscal second quarter as Americans are finding more ways to improve their home during the pandemic.

Comparable store sales in the U.S. spiked 35.1% at Lowe's, and online orders more than doubled.

The report, issued Wednesday, comes one day after Home Depot reported similarly explosive sales.

Lowe's move to revamp its outdated online business paid off in the fiscal first quarter, as shoppers shut in because of the pandemic shifted to online services for supplies for their do-it-yourself home projects. Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison told analysts during the earnings call Wednesday that many of these projects weren't planned on the list, but were extra projects.

“Customers are finding projects around the house," he said. “We don't see this as pull-forward. We see this as incremental.”

During a call with The Associated Press, Ellison said that some of the money from the government stimulus checks is spurring sales, but shoppers are also diverting their spending away from traveling and other areas toward the home.

Lowe's revenue for the three months ended July 31 climbed to $27.3 billion from $21 billion, the company said Wednesday, far better than the $24.85 billion analysts expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Online sales soared 135%, while same-store sales, including those outside the U.S., rose 34.2%.

Ellison said in a prepared statement that customers seemed mostly focused on repair and maintenance of their homes.

At the same time, many are focused on finding a new home with more space for an office from which to work remotely, or one with a yard rather than a stoop.

On Tuesday the Commerce Department reported that construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month. The department said that new homes were started at an annual pace of nearly 1.5 million in July, the highest since February and well above what economists were expecting.

The National Association of Realtors said last month that its index of pending sales rose 16.6%, to 116.1 in June, its highest level since 2006.

Lowe's earned $2.83 billion, or $3.74 per share, in the quarter. Removing restructuring costs, earnings were $3.75 per share. That's better than the $3.03 per share Wall Street expected.

Shares of Lowe's Cos., based in Mooresville, North Carolina, climbed slightly Wednesday and are hovering at around $158.

Related
Lowes Store
Lowe's Announces Major Supply Chain Expansion Plans
Aug 13th, 2020
More in Earnings
Ea Jw Bj Xqai Bz Da
Applied Optimistic About MRO Despite 18% Q4 Sales Decline
The company expects current quarter organic sales to remain considerably subdued, but sees MRO demand picking up after.
Aug 12th, 2020
Parker Asdf
Parker's Q4 Organic Sales, Orders Fall by More Than 20%
The supplier was still able to turn nearly a $300 million net profit.
Aug 7th, 2020
Wajax Sdfs
Wajax Q2 Industrial Parts Sales Fall 13% YoY
Voluntary compensation reductions have been extended, including a 20 percent pay cut for CEO Mark Foote.
Aug 7th, 2020
Fastenal Branch Adsf
Safety Still Powering Fastenal's Sales Growth, But Slowing
The distributor's July numbers illustrate that selling conditions are consistently moving back toward normalcy.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Q2 Sales Fall 25% Year-Over-Year
The pumping solutions and MROP distributor saw sales decline 16.5 percent from Q1.
Aug 6th, 2020
Dno Wa
NOW Inc. Headcount Down 40% This Year Amid Transformation
The company will be much smaller in scale going forward than it was at the end of 2019.
Aug 6th, 2020
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Kennametal Closing TN Plant, Combines Business Segments
It's the sixth factory closure for Kennametal since July 2019, which began major cost cuts even before the pandemic arrived.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Q2 Sales Fall 24%
That compares with a 7.5 percent YoY decline in Q1, with far larger declines in segment profits.
Jul 31st, 2020
I Stock 865718350
Caterpillar Slashes Inventory as Q2 Sales Fall 31%
Dealers cut machine and engine inventories by about $1.4 billion during Q2, compared to a $500 million increase a year earlier.
Jul 31st, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon Sales Sink 35%
The motion control products supplier said volume was down 35 percent year-over-year and days sales outstanding ended June at 63.
Jul 30th, 2020
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Q2 Sales Fell 25%, But Are Improving
Sales picked up considerably in May, followed by continued recovery in June.
Jul 30th, 2020
Stanley Black &amp; Decker Sfd
Stanley Black & Decker's Q2 Shows Major Volume Drop
Business shutdowns hammered the tools and tool storage supplier last quarter, with industrial volume down a whopping 29 percent year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2020