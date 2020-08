3M's Safety & Industrial Sales Rebound in July, Up 6% YoY

Manufacturing conglomerate 3M shared its sales results for the month of July on Thursday, showing improvement in most of its business units, including Safety and Industrial, after across-the-board declines in the company's overall second quarter.

3M said that total July sales of $2.8 billion increased 6 percent year-over-year (YoY), with organic local-currency sales up 3 percent. In comparison, 3M's Q2, ended June 30, saw sales fall 12.2 percent.

By business unit in July:

Health Care sales increased 29 percent YoY, compared to a 0.4 percent decline in Q2

Safety and Industrial sales increased 6 percent YoY, compared to a 9.2 percent decline in Q2

Consumer sales increased 9 percent YoY, compared to a 6.2 percent decline in Q2

Transportation and Electronics sales declined 7 percent YoY, compared to a 6 percent decline in Q2

On a geographic basis in July: