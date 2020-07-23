Grainger Q2 Sales Dip 2%; Non-Pandemic Categories Recovering

The MRO products giant's non-pandemic sales were still in the red through mid-July, but have improved each month since April.

Jul 23rd, 2020
Mike Hockett
Grainger Boxesas
Grainger

Grainger reported its 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday, showing that continued strong sales of pandemic-related products wasn't enough to offset weakness in other product categories — an expected trend among industrial supply earnings in this latest reporting period.

The MRO products distribution giant posted Q2 sales of $2.84 billion, down 1.8 percent year-over-year (YoY), following a 7.2 percent jump in Q1 that had $3.0 billion in sales. Q2 daily sales declined 1.9 percent. Grainger said the revenue decline was driven by volume decreases that included unfavorable product mix from higher levels of pandemic-related sales and lower levels of non-pandemic products.

Grainger LknlMike Hockett/Industrial DistributionThe Lake Forest, IL-based company's Q2 earnings presentation showed that pandemic-related daily sales were up 62 percent YoY in April, up 86 percent in May and up 67 percent in June. Conversely, non-pandemic sales were down 21 percent in April, down 17 percent in May and down 13 percent in June. This trend continued in recent weeks, with July 1-July 20 pandemic-related daily sales up 66 percent YoY and non-pandemic sales down 11 percent.

"During the second quarter, Grainger performed well. We gained significant share in a down market, fueled by elevated levels of pandemic product sales and improving trends in non-pandemic product sales throughout the quarter," Grainger chairman and CEO DG Macpherson said int he company's earnings release."

Earnings-wise, Grainger posted a Q2 gross profit of $1.02 billion with gross profit margin of 35.8 percent, down from 38.7 percent a year earlier. Operating profit of $205 million and operating margin of 7.3 percent compared with $380 million and 13.1 percent a year earlier, with the large discrepancy owing to a $109 million pretax loss from the sale of the Grainger's Fabory business during the quarter. Accounting for that, Grainger's adjusted Q2 operating profit of $315 million was down 16.4 percent YoY. Total reported profit of $114 million sunk 56.2 percent YoY, with adjusted net profit of $204 million down 20.9 percent.

"On the cost side, we achieved significant leverage and generated over $75 million of sequential cost reductions contributing to strong operating cash flow and allowing continued investment in the business," Macpherson added.

Grainger's Q2 US sales of $2.17 billion (76.4 percent of total) decreased 2.4 percent YoY, following a 7.4 percent increase in Q1, while Q2 gross profit fell 10.1 percent and operating profit of $318 million fell 16.7 percent. The company said a 310-base point drop in gross profit margin was driven by pandemic headwinds that included unfavorable product & customer mix and an increase in alternative sourcing transactions and related freight costs, along with tariff-related cost inflation.

Related
Sp 50 Best 2020sdfg
4 Big 50 Distributors Named Among Best Companies to Sell For
Jul 9th, 2020
Grainger China
Grainger to Divest Grainger China
Jun 22nd, 2020
Dsc 1516
Here's How Zoro.com is Built-to-Scale
Jun 16th, 2020
Dg Grainger Black
Grainger CEO Addresses George Floyd Aftermath
Jun 4th, 2020
More in Earnings
Msc Asdf
MSC Sales Decline on Industrial Weakness
MSC's Q4 is off to an even more challenging start, with preliminary figures indicating June sales fell nearly 15 percent from a year earlier.
Jul 8th, 2020
Enerpac Tools Services Solutions 800
Enerpac Tool Core Sales Sink 38%
The hydraulic tools maker said its order rates declined 30-40 percent starting in late March through May.
Jun 25th, 2020
Id 19171 Shelvese
ID's 2020 Distributor Operations Report, Part 2
See what our readers had to say about their financials, supplier relations, employment and more.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 926097920
BP Takes $17.5B Hit
The pandemic has accelerated emissions cuts.
Jun 15th, 2020
Fastenal Base
Fastenal Reinstates Bonuses After ‘Anxiety Went Away’
The company is feeling more confident after a sizable bump in sales was announced in early June.
Jun 15th, 2020
Msc Industrialere
Backlog Fulfillment Drives MSC Sales Gain in May
The distributor said the fulfillment of a large safety and janitorial backlog from March and April powered a 6 percent sales gain last month.
Jun 10th, 2020
25299987 1625922450784343 7484206751985522188 O
Kennametal Ramps up Cost Cuts
Effective July 1, the pay cuts are said to be similar in amount to and replace furloughs or similar actions currently in place for salaried employees.
Jun 9th, 2020
Hd Supply 09u
HD Supply Still Committed to Seperation
In the company's Q1, which spanned Feb. 3 to May 3, its Facilities Maintenance segment fared far worse than its Construction & Industrial segment.
Jun 9th, 2020
Jason Industriesa
Jason Industries Files for Bankruptcy
The owner of the Osborn and Milsco brands, which took a $43 million net loss in 2019, said it intends to emerge as a private enterprise.
Jun 8th, 2020
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Trims Sales Staff as Safety Line Spikes
The vast majority of those cuts were in branch and onsite personnel.
Jun 4th, 2020
Thumb
GM's Pandemic Cost Cuts to be Permanent
During the shutdown, GM reportedly initiated “significant” cost-cutting measures.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon's April Orders Fell 37%
The motion control and material handling automation products maker said Q1 sales fell almost 13 percent, though orders began to stabilize in May.
May 27th, 2020