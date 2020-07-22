SKF Sales Drop 25% in Q2

Organic sales at the company's Industrial business fell 17 percent year-over-year, and sunk 45 percent in Automotive.

Jul 22nd, 2020
Mike Hockett
Skf E

Sweden-based bearings manufacturer SKF reported its 2020 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, reflecting a major drop in demand for industrial products that began even before the COVID-19 pandemic and has been exacerbated by it.

SKF reported Q2 sales of $1.9 billion, down 25 percent year-over-year both overall and organically, compared to a Q1 overall decline of 5.6 percent. The company said Q2 sales in North America and Europe each fell by approximately 30 percent, while Asia sales were down about 10 percent.

The company said its Industrial business saw Q2 organic sales fall 17 percent year-over-year, while its Automotive business saw a whopping 45 percent organic sales drop.

Q2 profit, meanwhile, plummeted 73.7 percent year-over-year to $75.4 million.

"We continued to reduce costs and adjusted the size of the business, with the ambition to be even more flexible and to support customers in an even better way," SKF said Tuesday. "Investments in modernizing and automating our factories, as well as increasing our regional manufacturing capacity continued."

For the first six months of 2020, SKF's sales of $4.1 billion were down 16.6 percent year-over-year, with profit down 43.5 percent to $330.9 million.


More in Earnings
Enerpac Tools Services Solutions 800
Enerpac Tool Core Sales Sink 38%
The hydraulic tools maker said its order rates declined 30-40 percent starting in late March through May.
Jun 25th, 2020
Id 19171 Shelvese
ID's 2020 Distributor Operations Report, Part 2
See what our readers had to say about their financials, supplier relations, employment and more.
Jun 17th, 2020
I Stock 926097920
BP Takes $17.5B Hit
The pandemic has accelerated emissions cuts.
Jun 15th, 2020
Fastenal Base
Fastenal Reinstates Bonuses After ‘Anxiety Went Away’
The company is feeling more confident after a sizable bump in sales was announced in early June.
Jun 15th, 2020
Msc Industrialere
Backlog Fulfillment Drives MSC Sales Gain in May
The distributor said the fulfillment of a large safety and janitorial backlog from March and April powered a 6 percent sales gain last month.
Jun 10th, 2020
25299987 1625922450784343 7484206751985522188 O
Kennametal Ramps up Cost Cuts
Effective July 1, the pay cuts are said to be similar in amount to and replace furloughs or similar actions currently in place for salaried employees.
Jun 9th, 2020
Hd Supply 09u
HD Supply Still Committed to Seperation
In the company's Q1, which spanned Feb. 3 to May 3, its Facilities Maintenance segment fared far worse than its Construction & Industrial segment.
Jun 9th, 2020
Jason Industriesa
Jason Industries Files for Bankruptcy
The owner of the Osborn and Milsco brands, which took a $43 million net loss in 2019, said it intends to emerge as a private enterprise.
Jun 8th, 2020
Fastenal Erfw
Fastenal Trims Sales Staff as Safety Line Spikes
The vast majority of those cuts were in branch and onsite personnel.
Jun 4th, 2020
Thumb
GM's Pandemic Cost Cuts to be Permanent
During the shutdown, GM reportedly initiated “significant” cost-cutting measures.
Jun 3rd, 2020
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222
Columbus McKinnon's April Orders Fell 37%
The motion control and material handling automation products maker said Q1 sales fell almost 13 percent, though orders began to stabilize in May.
May 27th, 2020
In this March 22 file photo, customers wearing masks walk into a Lowe&apos;s home improvement store in the Canoga Park section of Los Angeles. Lowe&rsquo;s move to revamp its outdated online business in recent months paid off during the first quarter, as shut-in shoppers shifted to its online services for supplies for their do-it-yourself home projects during the pandemic.
Lowe's Overhauled E-Commerce Pays Off
The nation's second-largest home improvement retailer said Q1 online sales increased 80 percent.
May 20th, 2020