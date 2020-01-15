Distribution International Partners With Unilog for E-Commerce

WAYNE, PA — Unilog, which offers e-commerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies, announced Monday that Distribution International has selected them as their e-commerce platform of choice.

Distribution International is a distributor and fabricator of insulation and MRO supplies for the industrial, marine, commercial and government sectors. Based in Houston, TX, they have more than 90 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

"We must constantly evolve the way we do business to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers, and the decision to move our business online is just one way we’re demonstrating our commitment to providing exceptional customer service," said Darla Lentz, chief information officer at Distribution International. "By launching this new digital commerce experience, we’re showing our customers that we’ve not only heard their requests for an online solution, but we’re actively responding to that feedback by developing a differentiated e-commerce platform to meet their needs. And with their proven track record of success with other B2B companies, Unilog was the clear choice to help get us there, fast."

Earlier this year, Unilog announced their Go90 rapid implementation program that promises to get new customers live on a leading B2B e-commerce website — integrated with their backed business system — in 90 days or less.

"We look for partners who demonstrate integrity in their operations, have a portfolio of proven success, and create solutions with market-leading functionality,” Lentz said. “Unilog checks all those boxes. They’ve also proven they can integrate with our other business applications, like our ERP system and tax compliance software. That was a key factor in our partner selection process.

Over the past two months, Unilog has launched more than 20 new e-commerce sites for B2B companies, including Air Hydro Power, Mallory Safety & Supply (No. 50 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List), Texas Plumbing, Shively Supply (No. 46 on Big 50), Kenny Pipe & Supply, Shearer Supply and many more.



