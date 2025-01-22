Bring Back the Trades Announces Research Partnership with F.W. Webb

The three-year collaboration aims to tackle the growing skills gap in the trades as the industry faces a significant wave of retirements.

Bring Back the Trades
Jan 22, 2025
F.W. Webb wholesale store, Swanzey, N.H.
F.W. Webb wholesale store, Swanzey, N.H.
F.W. Webb Co.

RYE, N.H. — Nonprofit group Bring Back the Trades on Wednesday announced a groundbreaking partnership with F.W. Webb, the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, and industrial supplies in the Northeast.

The three-year collaboration aims to tackle the growing skills gap in the trades as the industry faces a significant wave of retirements, often referred to as the "silver tsunami."

Through this partnership, Bring Back the Trades will conduct comprehensive primary and secondary research to analyze the challenges and opportunities in addressing the impending shortage of skilled tradespeople. This initiative will focus on understanding key factors contributing to the skills gap, including workforce demographics, barriers to entry, and education and training opportunities. The research findings will serve as a roadmap for industry stakeholders to develop actionable strategies to close the gap and secure the future of the trades.

“We are thrilled to have F.W. Webb as the sponsor of this critical research initiative,” said Steve Turner, president and founder of Bring Back the Trades. “Their support not only underscores the urgency of addressing the skills gap but also demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the trades. Together, we are taking proactive steps to empower the next generation of tradespeople.”

F.W. Webb’s Commitment to the Trades

As the first sponsor of this research initiative, F.W. Webb has made a significant investment in the future of the skilled trades. Its support will enable Bring Back the Trades to produce high-quality, actionable insights that can inform educators, employers and policymakers alike.

“At F.W. Webb, we understand the critical role the trades play in our communities and our economy,” said Jeff Pope, owner and president of F.W. Webb. “This partnership with Bring Back the Trades is an opportunity to address the skills gap head-on and ensure that we are building a strong pipeline of talent for years to come.”

Research objectives:

  1. Identify key factors contributing to the growing skills gap in the trades.

  2. Analyze workforce trends and the impact of retirements on specific industries.

  3. Develop strategies to promote the trades as essential, rewarding career paths.

  4. Provide actionable recommendations to industry leaders, educators, and policymakers.

Impact and Next Steps

The insights gained from this research will inform Bring Back the Trades’ ongoing initiatives, including scholarships, mentorship programs, and outreach efforts. It will also serve as a resource for organizations looking to invest in the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

This partnership reflects F.W. Webb’s leadership in supporting workforce development and highlights the shared mission of ensuring a sustainable future for the trades. 

“Bring Back the Trades is proud to announce F.W. Webb as the first sponsor of our research initiative to address the skills gap in the trades,” said Turner. “Their leadership and commitment have set the stage for this vital work, but we’re actively seeking additional sponsors to join this mission. Together, we can ensure the future of skilled trades by deepening our understanding and driving impactful change. For those interested in supporting this important effort, please reach out — we’d love to collaborate.”

Latest in Workforce Development
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 14, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 05 2 49 18 Pm
PTDA Foundation Launches Career Recruitment Initiative
December 5, 2024
Women Manufacturing
Work-Life Balance Isn't Working for Women
December 5, 2024
Developing your talent creates a win-win situation—the more skilled your employees are, the more effective they are at their jobs.
Navigating the New Hiring Landscape
November 22, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 12 05 2 49 18 Pm
Workforce Development
PTDA Foundation Launches Career Recruitment Initiative
Cohort 2 Pr Image
Workforce Development
AD Center for Independent Distributor Leadership Launches Second Cohort
Tsr 31
Workforce Development
Grainger Tops National Employee Opportunity Ranking
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Workforce Development
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 15, 2025
Women Manufacturing
Workforce Development
Work-Life Balance Isn't Working for Women
More women than men report having to address personal or family needs at work.
December 5, 2024
Developing your talent creates a win-win situation—the more skilled your employees are, the more effective they are at their jobs.
Workforce Development
Navigating the New Hiring Landscape
Key takeaways on evolving workforce demographics.
November 22, 2024
Cohort 2 Pr Image
Workforce Development
AD Center for Independent Distributor Leadership Launches Second Cohort
The four-year certification program is designed for current and next-generation executives of AD members.
November 18, 2024
Tsr 31
Workforce Development
Grainger Tops National Employee Opportunity Ranking
The MRO giant bested dozens of other large companies to lead the 2024 index.
October 29, 2024
Img 3350
Workforce Development
Sonepar to Donate 4,000 Computers to IEC Foundation
The equipment will be used by IEC apprentices at chapters across the U.S.
September 30, 2024
Dsc 6342
Workforce Development
Timken Foundation's Precision Manufacturing Hub Opens
The center includes an open bay area, classrooms, offices and modern engineering equipment.
September 27, 2024
Aed Women In Equipment Breaking Barriers Panel
Workforce Development
AED's 5th Annual Women in Equipment Conference Sees Record-Breaking Attendance
More than 125 attendees joined the Denver event.
September 27, 2024
An Amazon truck makes deliveries in Wheeling, Ill., May 16, 2024.
Workforce Development
Amazon Boosts Pay for Subcontracted Delivery Drivers
The bump comes amid growing union pressure.
September 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 12 At 4 00 06 Pm
Workforce Development
ISA Launches Women in Industry Mentorship Program
The initiative aims to address the unique opportunities and challenges faced by women in the industrial channel.
September 12, 2024
I Stock 1309529894
Staffing Changes
Why Your Employees Aren't Showing Up — and How to Fix It
Many employees aren't missing work just because they don't want to be there.
August 28, 2024
I Stock 520940530
Workforce Development
ABB Launches Arkansas Workforce Development Program
The facility produces 3,000 Baldor-Reliance industrial electric motors each week.
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1581146032
Workforce Development
Despite Caveats, Distributor Sales Reps Exhibit More Job Satisfaction
Sales personnel — somewhat unexpectedly — appear more content in this year's edition of the ID Salary Report.
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1581146033
Workforce Development
The Salary Snowball
Distributors are digging up dollars to try to keep their key people — but some remain dissatisfied.
August 6, 2024
From left, union organizers Brima Sylla, Pasquale Cioffi, Connor Spence and Aaron Novik outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, June 18, 2024.
Workforce Development
Amazon Warehouse Workers Union Elects New Leader in Wake of Teamsters Affiliation
The incoming leader was fired last year for accessing Amazon facilities while off the clock.
July 31, 2024