Bring Back the Trades Announces Research Partnership with F.W. Webb

RYE, N.H. — Nonprofit group Bring Back the Trades on Wednesday announced a groundbreaking partnership with F.W. Webb, the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, and industrial supplies in the Northeast.

The three-year collaboration aims to tackle the growing skills gap in the trades as the industry faces a significant wave of retirements, often referred to as the "silver tsunami."

Through this partnership, Bring Back the Trades will conduct comprehensive primary and secondary research to analyze the challenges and opportunities in addressing the impending shortage of skilled tradespeople. This initiative will focus on understanding key factors contributing to the skills gap, including workforce demographics, barriers to entry, and education and training opportunities. The research findings will serve as a roadmap for industry stakeholders to develop actionable strategies to close the gap and secure the future of the trades.

“We are thrilled to have F.W. Webb as the sponsor of this critical research initiative,” said Steve Turner, president and founder of Bring Back the Trades. “Their support not only underscores the urgency of addressing the skills gap but also demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the trades. Together, we are taking proactive steps to empower the next generation of tradespeople.”

F.W. Webb’s Commitment to the Trades

As the first sponsor of this research initiative, F.W. Webb has made a significant investment in the future of the skilled trades. Its support will enable Bring Back the Trades to produce high-quality, actionable insights that can inform educators, employers and policymakers alike.

“At F.W. Webb, we understand the critical role the trades play in our communities and our economy,” said Jeff Pope, owner and president of F.W. Webb. “This partnership with Bring Back the Trades is an opportunity to address the skills gap head-on and ensure that we are building a strong pipeline of talent for years to come.”

Research objectives:

Identify key factors contributing to the growing skills gap in the trades. Analyze workforce trends and the impact of retirements on specific industries. Develop strategies to promote the trades as essential, rewarding career paths. Provide actionable recommendations to industry leaders, educators, and policymakers.

Impact and Next Steps

The insights gained from this research will inform Bring Back the Trades’ ongoing initiatives, including scholarships, mentorship programs, and outreach efforts. It will also serve as a resource for organizations looking to invest in the next generation of skilled tradespeople.

This partnership reflects F.W. Webb’s leadership in supporting workforce development and highlights the shared mission of ensuring a sustainable future for the trades.

“Bring Back the Trades is proud to announce F.W. Webb as the first sponsor of our research initiative to address the skills gap in the trades,” said Turner. “Their leadership and commitment have set the stage for this vital work, but we’re actively seeking additional sponsors to join this mission. Together, we can ensure the future of skilled trades by deepening our understanding and driving impactful change. For those interested in supporting this important effort, please reach out — we’d love to collaborate.”