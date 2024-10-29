Grainger Tops National Employee Opportunity Ranking

North America’s largest industrial distributor is also the top provider of opportunities for its workers among large U.S. companies, according to a newly released report.

W.W. Grainger was the no. 1 company out of 100 major U.S. employers recognized on the 2024 American Opportunity Index. The index ranks companies based on several metrics of workforce opportunities and development, including pay, hiring, promotion, parity and culture.

The suburban Chicago MRO giant — long the top company on ID’s Big 50 list — outpaced many of the household names in American commerce, including Coca-Cola (no. 7), Home Depot (no. 31) and Amazon (no. 39). Wholesale retail giant Costco was the no. 2 company on the 2024 list.

Index organizers attributed Grainger’s performance to three “practices:” a set of seven core principles, a recognition of its workforce as a competitive advantage, and a variety of development programs across skills, education and leadership training.

“Grainger works to be a company where people can have a wide-range of experiences across the business to grow their careers as well as specialize in specific areas,” the authors wrote.

Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson told the group in a statement that the belief that “every team member deserves the opportunity to have a meaningful and fulfilling career” was the foundation of the company’s culture.

“This recognition is a testament to our investment in attracting, developing and retaining the best people so we can continue to achieve our purpose — ‘We Keep the World Working’ — for our customers and communities,” Macpherson said.