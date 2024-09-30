Sonepar to Donate 4,000 Computers to Independent Electrical Contractors Foundation

The equipment will be used by IEC apprentices at chapters across the U.S.

Sonepar
Sep 30, 2024
Img 3350
Sonepar

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar is donating more than 4,000 computers and other technical equipment to the Independent Electrical Contractors Foundation throughout 2025.

The equipment will be used by IEC apprentices at chapters across the U.S. to access training materials as they work towards careers as electrical contractors.

“Critical equipment like a laptop can make a huge difference for an apprentice just getting into the trades, particularly in underserved communities,” said Bob Leary, national accounts manager at Sonepar and IECF trustee. “This donation program is a great way to strengthen our commitment to IEC while helping apprentices launch careers in this essential industry.”

Sonepar will refurbish and donate laptop and desktop computers, printers, monitors and phones to IEC chapters across the U.S. on an ongoing basis, expecting to exceed 4,000 computers donated in 2025.

“A laptop may no longer meet our stringent IT requirements but be exactly what an apprentice needs to access learning material and jump start their career,” said Leary. “It’s also a sustainable approach, extending the life of technical equipment that would otherwise be out of commission.”

By supporting education, sustainability and communities, the donation program aligns with three of Sonepar’s six bold commitments within their global Purpose: “Powering Progress for Future Generations.”

Latest in Workforce Development
Img 3350
Sonepar to Donate 4,000 Computers to IEC Foundation
September 30, 2024
Dsc 6342
Timken Foundation's Precision Manufacturing Hub Opens
September 27, 2024
Aed Women In Equipment Breaking Barriers Panel
AED's 5th Annual Women in Equipment Conference Sees Record-Breaking Attendance
September 27, 2024
An Amazon truck makes deliveries in Wheeling, Ill., May 16, 2024.
Amazon Boosts Pay for Subcontracted Delivery Drivers
September 13, 2024
Related Stories
Dsc 6342
Workforce Development
Timken Foundation's Precision Manufacturing Hub Opens
Aed Women In Equipment Breaking Barriers Panel
Workforce Development
AED's 5th Annual Women in Equipment Conference Sees Record-Breaking Attendance
An Amazon truck makes deliveries in Wheeling, Ill., May 16, 2024.
Workforce Development
Amazon Boosts Pay for Subcontracted Delivery Drivers
Screenshot 2024 09 12 At 4 00 06 Pm
Workforce Development
ISA Launches Women in Industry Mentorship Program
More in Workforce Development
Dsc 6342
Workforce Development
Timken Foundation's Precision Manufacturing Hub Opens
The center includes an open bay area, classrooms, offices and modern engineering equipment.
September 27, 2024
Aed Women In Equipment Breaking Barriers Panel
Workforce Development
AED's 5th Annual Women in Equipment Conference Sees Record-Breaking Attendance
More than 125 attendees joined the Denver event.
September 27, 2024
An Amazon truck makes deliveries in Wheeling, Ill., May 16, 2024.
Workforce Development
Amazon Boosts Pay for Subcontracted Delivery Drivers
The bump comes amid growing union pressure.
September 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 12 At 4 00 06 Pm
Workforce Development
ISA Launches Women in Industry Mentorship Program
The initiative aims to address the unique opportunities and challenges faced by women in the industrial channel.
September 12, 2024
I Stock 1309529894
Staffing Changes
Why Your Employees Aren't Showing Up — and How to Fix It
Many employees aren't missing work just because they don't want to be there.
August 28, 2024
I Stock 520940530
Workforce Development
ABB Launches Arkansas Workforce Development Program
The facility produces 3,000 Baldor-Reliance industrial electric motors each week.
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1581146032
Workforce Development
Despite Caveats, Distributor Sales Reps Exhibit More Job Satisfaction
Sales personnel — somewhat unexpectedly — appear more content in this year's edition of the ID Salary Report.
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1581146033
Workforce Development
The Salary Snowball
Distributors are digging up dollars to try to keep their key people — but some remain dissatisfied.
August 6, 2024
From left, union organizers Brima Sylla, Pasquale Cioffi, Connor Spence and Aaron Novik outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, June 18, 2024.
Workforce Development
Amazon Warehouse Workers Union Elects New Leader in Wake of Teamsters Affiliation
The incoming leader was fired last year for accessing Amazon facilities while off the clock.
July 31, 2024
LinkedIn headquarters, Sunnyvale, Calif., Feb. 2020.
Workforce Development
LinkedIn Is Bullish on AI; Will That Help Job Seekers?
New AI features can help users search for jobs, tailor their resumes, or create personalized cover letters.
July 30, 2024
A road crew repaves a road in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York.
Workforce Development
How Employers Are Safeguarding Workers from Extreme Heat
In the absence of federal rules, some companies are taking it upon themselves.
July 24, 2024
Happy
Workforce Development
Manufacturing Workers Found to Be Among the Most Satisfied with Their Jobs
Manufacturing ranked third in the study.
July 23, 2024
Junce I Stock 637051840
Workforce Development
New Contractor, Overtime Rules Mean Distributors Must Review Their Workforce
What to know about a pair of major alterations to the employment law landscape.
June 25, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Labor Union Moves to Affiliate with Teamsters
The move could inject new energy into the struggling organization.
June 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 1 46 33 Pm
Workforce Development
Capital Electric Announces Year Two of its DEI Scholarship Program
Two $2,500 educational scholarships will be awarded this summer.
June 4, 2024