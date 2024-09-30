Sonepar to Donate 4,000 Computers to Independent Electrical Contractors Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar is donating more than 4,000 computers and other technical equipment to the Independent Electrical Contractors Foundation throughout 2025.

The equipment will be used by IEC apprentices at chapters across the U.S. to access training materials as they work towards careers as electrical contractors.

“Critical equipment like a laptop can make a huge difference for an apprentice just getting into the trades, particularly in underserved communities,” said Bob Leary, national accounts manager at Sonepar and IECF trustee. “This donation program is a great way to strengthen our commitment to IEC while helping apprentices launch careers in this essential industry.”

Sonepar will refurbish and donate laptop and desktop computers, printers, monitors and phones to IEC chapters across the U.S. on an ongoing basis, expecting to exceed 4,000 computers donated in 2025.

“A laptop may no longer meet our stringent IT requirements but be exactly what an apprentice needs to access learning material and jump start their career,” said Leary. “It’s also a sustainable approach, extending the life of technical equipment that would otherwise be out of commission.”

By supporting education, sustainability and communities, the donation program aligns with three of Sonepar’s six bold commitments within their global Purpose: “Powering Progress for Future Generations.”