ISA Launches Inaugural Women in Industry Mentorship Program

The initiative aims to address the unique opportunities and challenges faced by women in the industrial channel.

Industrial Supply Association
Sep 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 12 At 4 00 06 Pm
ISA

The Industrial Supply Association on Thursday announced the launch of the first-ever Women in Industry Mentorship Program, a pioneering initiative designed to address the unique opportunities and challenges faced by women in the industrial channel.

This new program is the only one of its kind in the industrial supply industry, aims to empower women at every stage of their careers, fostering leadership development, meaningful connections, and a strong network of allies and advocates. ISA's Women in Industry Network is open to women at all levels within the industry and men who are allies, creating a truly inclusive community. 

A Commitment to Industry Leadership and Diversity 

Recognizing the need for more tailored support and career development opportunities for women in industrial supply, ISA created this mentorship program as a cornerstone of its mission to lead the channel forward and strengthen the industry. The program provides a platform for women to connect with experienced professionals, gain valuable insights, and develop the skills necessary to achieve their full potential. 

Sonia Timmons, senior vice president of finance at Vallen Distribution Inc., emphasizes the importance of this initiative: “The Women in Industry Mentorship Program is a game-changer for our industry. By providing women with the support, guidance, and resources they need to succeed, we are not only investing in their futures but also in the future of the entire industrial supply channel. This program is about creating a more inclusive and dynamic workforce, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.” 

Why Companies Should Invest in the Program 

This Women in Industry Mentorship Program isn’t just beneficial for individuals — it’s a strategic tool for companies aiming to develop and retain talent. By encouraging employees to participate, companies can address leadership gaps, enhance succession planning, and promote a culture of inclusivity. The program’s structured guidance and white-glove matching process ensures that mentors and mentees are perfectly paired based on their professional backgrounds, skills, and goals, making the experience both enriching and impactful. 

Joby Strobo, senior director of business development at ISA, underscores the program’s impact: “This mentorship program is not just an opportunity for individual growth; it’s a strategic move for companies looking to cultivate leaders and drive innovation. By investing in the development of women in our industry, we are creating a stronger, more competitive landscape that benefits everyone. I encourage all ISA member companies to get involved and support their employees in this transformative program.” 

How to Join the Women in Industry Mentorship Program 

Applications are now open for the Women in Industry Mentorship Program. Mentees can join for a special introductory fee of $150, with mentors participating at no cost.

The program is open to all ISA member employees, with applications due by Oct. 18. Space is limited, so early applications are encouraged. 

For more information and to apply, visit isapartners.org/wii-mentorship.

Latest in Workforce Development
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2024
I Stock 1309529894
Why Your Employees Aren't Showing Up — and How to Fix It
August 28, 2024
I Stock 520940530
ABB Launches Arkansas Workforce Development Program
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1581146032
Despite Caveats, Distributor Sales Reps Exhibit More Job Satisfaction
August 9, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 520940530
Workforce Development
ABB Launches Arkansas Workforce Development Program
I Stock 1581146032
Workforce Development
Despite Caveats, Distributor Sales Reps Exhibit More Job Satisfaction
I Stock 1581146033
Workforce Development
The Salary Snowball
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Workforce Development
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2024
I Stock 520940530
Workforce Development
ABB Launches Arkansas Workforce Development Program
The facility produces 3,000 Baldor-Reliance industrial electric motors each week.
August 23, 2024
I Stock 1581146032
Workforce Development
Despite Caveats, Distributor Sales Reps Exhibit More Job Satisfaction
Sales personnel — somewhat unexpectedly — appear more content in this year's edition of the ID Salary Report.
August 9, 2024
I Stock 1581146033
Workforce Development
The Salary Snowball
Distributors are digging up dollars to try to keep their key people — but some remain dissatisfied.
August 6, 2024
From left, union organizers Brima Sylla, Pasquale Cioffi, Connor Spence and Aaron Novik outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, June 18, 2024.
Workforce Development
Amazon Warehouse Workers Union Elects New Leader in Wake of Teamsters Affiliation
The incoming leader was fired last year for accessing Amazon facilities while off the clock.
July 31, 2024
LinkedIn headquarters, Sunnyvale, Calif., Feb. 2020.
Workforce Development
LinkedIn Is Bullish on AI; Will That Help Job Seekers?
New AI features can help users search for jobs, tailor their resumes, or create personalized cover letters.
July 30, 2024
A road crew repaves a road in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York.
Workforce Development
How Employers Are Safeguarding Workers from Extreme Heat
In the absence of federal rules, some companies are taking it upon themselves.
July 24, 2024
Happy
Workforce Development
Manufacturing Workers Found to Be Among the Most Satisfied with Their Jobs
Manufacturing ranked third in the study.
July 23, 2024
Junce I Stock 637051840
Workforce Development
New Contractor, Overtime Rules Mean Distributors Must Review Their Workforce
What to know about a pair of major alterations to the employment law landscape.
June 25, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Labor Union Moves to Affiliate with Teamsters
The move could inject new energy into the struggling organization.
June 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 1 46 33 Pm
Workforce Development
Capital Electric Announces Year Two of its DEI Scholarship Program
Two $2,500 educational scholarships will be awarded this summer.
June 4, 2024
Global Industrial 60ac23c48c2e4
Workforce Development
Global Industrial Named 2024 'Great Place to Work'
Some 70% of the company's staff reported high levels of trust in its culture.
May 30, 2024
I Stock 1445224359
Workforce Development
Wesco Scholarship Program Aims to Support Next Generation of Tradespeople
A $200,000 scholarship will be awarded to students entering skilled trades in the U.S. electrical industry.
May 28, 2024
Ad Workplace Recognition Press Release Image
Workforce Development
AD Recognized with Awards Noting Excellent Workplace Culture
The organization has received four distinctions in 2024.
May 3, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
Workforce Development
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
Comments that workers “would be better off” without a union ran afoul of federal labor law.
May 3, 2024