ISA Launches Inaugural Women in Industry Mentorship Program

The Industrial Supply Association on Thursday announced the launch of the first-ever Women in Industry Mentorship Program, a pioneering initiative designed to address the unique opportunities and challenges faced by women in the industrial channel.

This new program is the only one of its kind in the industrial supply industry, aims to empower women at every stage of their careers, fostering leadership development, meaningful connections, and a strong network of allies and advocates. ISA's Women in Industry Network is open to women at all levels within the industry and men who are allies, creating a truly inclusive community.

A Commitment to Industry Leadership and Diversity

Recognizing the need for more tailored support and career development opportunities for women in industrial supply, ISA created this mentorship program as a cornerstone of its mission to lead the channel forward and strengthen the industry. The program provides a platform for women to connect with experienced professionals, gain valuable insights, and develop the skills necessary to achieve their full potential.

Sonia Timmons, senior vice president of finance at Vallen Distribution Inc., emphasizes the importance of this initiative: “The Women in Industry Mentorship Program is a game-changer for our industry. By providing women with the support, guidance, and resources they need to succeed, we are not only investing in their futures but also in the future of the entire industrial supply channel. This program is about creating a more inclusive and dynamic workforce, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Why Companies Should Invest in the Program

This Women in Industry Mentorship Program isn’t just beneficial for individuals — it’s a strategic tool for companies aiming to develop and retain talent. By encouraging employees to participate, companies can address leadership gaps, enhance succession planning, and promote a culture of inclusivity. The program’s structured guidance and white-glove matching process ensures that mentors and mentees are perfectly paired based on their professional backgrounds, skills, and goals, making the experience both enriching and impactful.

Joby Strobo, senior director of business development at ISA, underscores the program’s impact: “This mentorship program is not just an opportunity for individual growth; it’s a strategic move for companies looking to cultivate leaders and drive innovation. By investing in the development of women in our industry, we are creating a stronger, more competitive landscape that benefits everyone. I encourage all ISA member companies to get involved and support their employees in this transformative program.”

How to Join the Women in Industry Mentorship Program

Applications are now open for the Women in Industry Mentorship Program. Mentees can join for a special introductory fee of $150, with mentors participating at no cost.

The program is open to all ISA member employees, with applications due by Oct. 18. Space is limited, so early applications are encouraged.

For more information and to apply, visit isapartners.org/wii-mentorship.