Amazon Warehouse Workers Union Elects New Leader in Wake of Teamsters Affiliation

The incoming leader was fired last year for accessing Amazon facilities while off the clock.

Haleluya Hadero
Jul 31, 2024
From left, union organizers Brima Sylla, Pasquale Cioffi, Connor Spence and Aaron Novik outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, June 18, 2024.
From left, union organizers Brima Sylla, Pasquale Cioffi, Connor Spence and Aaron Novik outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, June 18, 2024.
AP Photo/Haleluya Hadero

Workers at Amazon's only unionized warehouse in the U.S. elected new union leaders, according to a vote count completed Tuesday, marking the first major change for the labor group since it established an alliance with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

A slate of candidates headed up by a former Amazon worker named Connor Spence received the most votes cast by employees from the warehouse located in the New York City borough of Staten Island. Although turnout was very low, Spence received enough support to lead the Amazon Labor Union as it aims to secure a contract with a company that has resisted those efforts for years.

Spence, a prominent organizer with the union, more recently led a dissident group that sued the union last year to force new leadership election amid internal strife. He was fired by Amazon last year for violating a company policy that forbids workers from accessing company buildings or outdoor work areas when they're off the clock, a policy critics say is designed to hinder organizing.

Only 5% of the 5,312 workers employed in the warehouse voted by mail-in ballot, said Arthur Schwartz, an attorney who represents the dissident group. Spence received 137 out of 247 votes cast, Schwartz said, defeating a current ALU officer named Claudia Ashterman and another prominent organizer named Michelle Valentin.

"After more than two years of fighting to reform our union to make it more democratic, transparent, and militant, we are relieved to finally be able to turn our attention toward bringing Amazon to the table and winning an incredible contract," Spence said in a statement.

Workers at the same warehouse voted overwhelmingly last month to affiliate with the Teamsters union, which agreed to provide the Amazon Labor Union, or ALU, with funding and other types of support until it negotiates a contract with Amazon and begins collecting member dues.

The affiliation agreement, a copy of which was reviewed by The Associated Press, says the ALU will be chartered as an "autonomous" local Teamsters union with the right to organize Amazon warehouse workers across New York City. The union branch, known as ALU-International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1, also is expected to help with organizing Amazon warehouse workers elsewhere and to participate in strategy sessions.

"The question is whether the outcome of the election, plus the Teamster affiliation, can create that kind of momentum needed among the rank-and-file," said Ruth Milkman, a sociologist of labor and labor movements at the City University of New York. "But even if it does, Amazon is going to fight it tooth-and-nail."

Spence will take over the leadership role from Chris Smalls, a former Amazon worker. He spearheaded the first successful U.S. union organizing effort in the retail giant's history in 2022, when workers at the Staten Island warehouse voted in favor of ALU representation.

However, organizers inside the union began questioning Smalls' strategy after the group suffered two subsequent election losses in New York and withdrew a petition for a union vote in California. Some left quietly, while others joined the dissident group headed up by Spence.

Smalls did not seek reelection. Instead, he backed a slate of candidates headed up by Ashterman.

Since mail-in ballots were sent to workers in early July, candidates vying for leadership spots had engaged in a fierce campaign during shift breaks and in public areas near the warehouse, formally known as the JFK8 Fulfillment Center. Morning and evening campaigning also took place in front of a bus stop near the facility.

On a recent evening, Spence and some members of the dissident group erected a small tent by the bus stop and handed out heat safety literature and cold bottles of water to workers starting or ending their 10-hour shifts. Other candidates set up a table where they played music or spoke with warehouse workers waiting to go home.

Some workers stood there 45 minutes or longer while watching for a shuttle bus to come, a pain point known to candidates who campaigned on acquiring or fundraising for additional shuttles.

Spence said in an interview earlier this month that joint strategy sessions with the Teamsters would happen once Local 1 has new leaders. But the powerful labor union already began offering support by footing the bill for the Amazon warehouse election and providing legal aid when needed.

Spence said the Teamsters offered him legal support two weeks ago when Amazon called local police to an ALU rally held near the warehouse. During the rally, which some Teamsters organizers attended, officers arrested Spence and six other participants, saying they had blocked a driveway.

Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis said the company had also asked non-employees to leave its property. But organizers say the demonstration was held on a patch of grass they believed to be public property and where they've previously held other rallies.

Since the union's affiliation with the Teamsters, Amazon has made small changes around the warehouse, according to workers. The company, which employs methods to fend off labor unions, has installed gates around the building's parking lot and posted security guards to monitor everyone coming in and out of the lot.

Company spokesperson Paradis says Amazon took those extra steps for safety reasons and to deter trespassing incidents that have occurred in the past few weeks.

Amazon continues to face worker unrest elsewhere, including in Kentucky, where employees at a large company Air Hub held a one-day strike last week in coordination with the Teamsters union. More than 100 contracted Amazon drivers in Chicago's northern suburbs have been on strike since late June demanding higher pay and better health care plans, according to the Teamsters.

But Amazon also has scored a few wins in the past few weeks.

In mid-July, warehouse workers in Britain narrowly rejected a union bid at a facility in Coventry, a city about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of London. If successful, it would have been the first union to ever form at an Amazon warehouse in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, last week, a Washington state judge ruled in favor of the company in a high-profile worker safety case. Regulators had alleged in the case that Amazon put employees at unnecessary risk of injuries.

In Staten Island, the ALU dissident group has been trying get warehouse workers out of their comfort zones and energized around issues such as heat safety and Juneteenth, for which Amazon doesn't offer paid time off, Spence said.

He hopes the organizing work eventually will lead to a strike, which he thinks is the only thing that will get Amazon to the negotiating table. But, he also knows one unionized warehouse doesn't have enough leverage.

"To get them to the table, it has to be a national organizing campaign," Spence said. "We have to identify strategic choke points, organize those warehouses and go on strike simultaneously."

Schwartz, the attorney, said the local union's new leaders will be sworn in on Wednesday.

Latest in Workforce Development
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
July 26, 2024
LinkedIn headquarters, Sunnyvale, Calif., Feb. 2020.
LinkedIn Is Bullish on AI; Will That Help Job Seekers?
July 30, 2024
A road crew repaves a road in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York.
How Employers Are Safeguarding Workers from Extreme Heat
July 24, 2024
Happy
Manufacturing Workers Found to Be Among the Most Satisfied with Their Jobs
July 23, 2024
Related Stories
LinkedIn headquarters, Sunnyvale, Calif., Feb. 2020.
Workforce Development
LinkedIn Is Bullish on AI; Will That Help Job Seekers?
Junce I Stock 637051840
Workforce Development
New Contractor, Overtime Rules Mean Distributors Must Review Their Workforce
I Stock 1401260131
Workforce Development
Airgas Sponsors 2024 SkillsUSA Conference
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsor Content
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
More in Workforce Development
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Sponsored
Take Your Wholesale Distribution to the Next Level
Discover a highly flexible and fully functional Distribution Cloud ERP system designed to adapt to your workflow.
July 26, 2024
A road crew repaves a road in the Forest Hills neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York.
Workforce Development
How Employers Are Safeguarding Workers from Extreme Heat
In the absence of federal rules, some companies are taking it upon themselves.
July 24, 2024
Happy
Workforce Development
Manufacturing Workers Found to Be Among the Most Satisfied with Their Jobs
Manufacturing ranked third in the study.
July 23, 2024
Junce I Stock 637051840
Workforce Development
New Contractor, Overtime Rules Mean Distributors Must Review Their Workforce
What to know about a pair of major alterations to the employment law landscape.
June 25, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Labor Union Moves to Affiliate with Teamsters
The move could inject new energy into the struggling organization.
June 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 04 At 1 46 33 Pm
Workforce Development
Capital Electric Announces Year Two of its DEI Scholarship Program
Two $2,500 educational scholarships will be awarded this summer.
June 4, 2024
Global Industrial 60ac23c48c2e4
Workforce Development
Global Industrial Named 2024 'Great Place to Work'
Some 70% of the company's staff reported high levels of trust in its culture.
May 30, 2024
I Stock 1445224359
Workforce Development
Wesco Scholarship Program Aims to Support Next Generation of Tradespeople
A $200,000 scholarship will be awarded to students entering skilled trades in the U.S. electrical industry.
May 28, 2024
Ad Workplace Recognition Press Release Image
Workforce Development
AD Recognized with Awards Noting Excellent Workplace Culture
The organization has received four distinctions in 2024.
May 3, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
Workforce Development
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
Comments that workers “would be better off” without a union ran afoul of federal labor law.
May 3, 2024
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
Workforce Development
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
Recent research suggests organized volunteering is one of the most effective programs for improving workers' well-being.
April 30, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission Building, Washington, June 2022..
Workforce Development
With Approval of Final Rule, FTC Puts Final Nail in the Non-Compete Coffin
Pending legal challenges nothwithstanding.
April 29, 2024
Hollywood, Fla.
Associations
PTDA Hosts Industry Immersion Conference
The intensive, one-day program was developed and led by power transmission and motion control professionals.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 1264709557
Workforce Development
How Changes to 'Noncompete' Agreements, Overtime Pay Could Affect Workers
Companies of all sizes will have to reclassify workers who will now qualify for overtime pay.
April 25, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed in Riverwoods, Ill., Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Workforce Development
Rule Grants Overtime for Millions More Salaried Workers
Employers will be required pay overtime to salaried workers who make less than $43,888 a year.
April 24, 2024