ABB Launches Arkansas Workforce Development Program

The facility produces 3,000 Baldor-Reliance industrial electric motors each week.

ABB
Aug 23, 2024
I Stock 520940530
iStock.com/Reimphoto

OZARK, Ark. — ABB is equipping the next generation of professionals for advanced technology manufacturing by partnering with Arkansas Tech University’s Ozark campus to launch a career-readiness program. This collaborative workforce development initiative will offer a curriculum focused on automation technology, air conditioning and refrigeration.

ABB’s Ozark motor manufacturing facility, the region’s third-largest employer with over 250 employees, is a leading economic driver in the community. Each week, the facility produces 3,000 Baldor-Reliance industrial electric motors. These motors power fans, pumps, blowers and other systems ensure the safe and efficient flow of air, liquid and data.

“This program is an effective workforce development initiative that has the potential to support the entire region,” said Greg Dawson, Human Resources Business Partner at ABB’s Ozark plant. “Instead of bringing in a temp and starting him or her from scratch, we are pre-training our candidates to succeed in our manufacturing operations.”

According to the 2023 World Manufacturing Report, 68% of the world’s largest manufacturing companies are increasing their investments in digital technology to drive business model innovations. Reflecting this trend, the course teaches essential operations competencies, including smart manufacturing, setup and operation of smart machines, precision measurement, robotics operation and production monitoring technologies. The five-week program provides training in ABB’s production systems with specialized instruction in motor assembly, brazing and line load. Upon completion, students will receive a certification from the Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) and three hours of college credit. 

ABB intends to replicate this model in other universities near its manufacturing facilities. This program exemplifies ABB’s ongoing commitment to nurturing future professionals in its communities. ABB has a long-standing partnership with the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (UAFS). In 2023, ABB invested $1 million to create a workforce training program at the university. This initiative focuses on roles in advanced manufacturing, engineering, automation, design processes and technology for the industry. 

Additionally, ABB supports the Peak Innovation Center, a regional partnership program between Fort Smith Public Schools and UAFS. ABB invested $1 million to acquire state-of-the-art equipment for the Advanced Manufacturing program, including pathways in automation/robotics, electronics technology, and computer-integrated machining.

