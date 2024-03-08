Vallen Launches 'Women in PPE' Campaign

The company debuted catalog of PPE and safety products geared for women.

Vallen
Mar 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 1 47 08 Pm
Vallen

BELMONT, N.C. — Vallen Distribution is recognizing International Women’s Day with the launch of a catalog of personal protective equipment and safety products geared for women.

Women bring diverse skills and perspectives to the workplace, yet often have few choices for gear that is designed to fit and protect a woman’s body. Vallen has partnered with best-in-class manufacturers to provide an extensive range of female-focused protective clothing and products to enhance safety and comfort for women in a variety of work environments.

Aligned with Vallen’s commitment to an equitable and diverse workplace and the needs of our customers to access PPE solutions for the women in their workforce, the catalog spans multiple categories of PPE including protective and high visibility apparel, footwear, hand and arm protection, head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, heat stress, arc flash protection and fire-resistant apparel.

The catalog is easily searched by category from the home page of Vallen.com or from a dedicated landing page: go.vallen.com/femalefocused.

The initiative was guided by members of Vallen’s VICKIE, an employee resource group that aims to support and empower women in the workplace. In collaboration with Vallen’s sales and marketing leaders, the team worked across Vallen’s North America operations to select suppliers and products that meet the unique needs of women. The catalog comprises an extensive assortment of safety solutions for women, and it will be shared with customers in an ongoing campaign to build awareness of the importance of proper gear for women, and to introduce new or seasonal safety products and solutions.

Latest in Workforce Development
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 1 47 08 Pm
Vallen Launches 'Women in PPE' Campaign
March 8, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Graybar Supports Skilled Trades, Workforce Development
February 19, 2024
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Sterling Heights, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023.
Number of Workers Hitting the Picket Line Doubled Last Year
February 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 1 38 59 Pm
Graybar Donates to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis
January 23, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1396955856
Workforce Development
Graybar Supports Skilled Trades, Workforce Development
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 1 38 59 Pm
Workforce Development
Graybar Donates to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis
Screen Shot 2024 01 19 At 12 33 02 Pm
Workforce Development
PMA Adds Lubrication Technology Courses to Training Platform
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 2 43 05 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Announces Partnership with YouthBuild USA
More in Workforce Development
I Stock 1396955856
Workforce Development
Graybar Supports Skilled Trades, Workforce Development
The Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship is now in its fifth year.
February 19, 2024
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Sterling Heights, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023.
Workforce Development
Number of Workers Hitting the Picket Line Doubled Last Year
And about half of them remained on strike for more than a month.
February 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 1 38 59 Pm
Workforce Development
Graybar Donates to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis
The company is a sponsor of JA Trades, which aims to teach students about careers in the skilled trades.
January 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 19 At 12 33 02 Pm
Workforce Development
PMA Adds Lubrication Technology Courses to Training Platform
Ten new courses are dedicated to metalforming lubricants, applications, safety and troubleshooting.
January 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 2 43 05 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Announces Partnership with YouthBuild USA
The nonprofit aims to assist young adults who are neither in school nor employed.
January 18, 2024
I Stock 481526886
Workforce Development
3M to Freeze Pension Plans
The move, which will take effect at the end of 2028, affects non-union employees in the U.S.
January 8, 2024
Indianapolis, Ind.
Workforce Development
University of Innovative Distribution Celebrates 30 Years
The 30th edition will be held next spring in Indianapolis.
November 20, 2023
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a press conference in New York, March, 13, 2023.
Workforce Development
Business Lobby Attacks as New York Nears a Noncompete Ban
Some of the loudest opposition has come from Wall Street.
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 16 At 2 13 52 Pm 648cb49e015f4
Workforce Development
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 'Gold' Designation
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
November 14, 2023
Demonstrators gather in support of McDonald's workers on strike to be paid $15 per hour in Washington on May 19, 2021.
Workforce Development
New Rule Would Make it Easier for Millions of Americans to Unionize
But businesses are pushing back.
November 13, 2023
Md
Workforce Development
Starrett Hosts Successful Manufacturing Day for Students, Community
The event highlighted a range of opportunities in manufacturing innovation and technology.
November 13, 2023
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
Workforce Development
October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires
The labor market may be cooling, but it remains resilient.
November 3, 2023
Hvac Skilled Trades I Stock 1366065493(1)
Operations
Intersport, IDEAL, Dunlop Team Up to Support Skilled Trades
Kicking off October 26, the event showcases the expertise of America's tradespeople across key industries including electrical, automotive, HVAC, and plumbing.
October 25, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Aug. 31, 2023.
Economy
Layoffs Remain Rare as Unemployment Applications Inch Up
Applications increased modestly after reaching their lowest levels in months.
September 28, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Workforce Development
Why the U.S. Job Market Has Defied Rising Interest Rates, High Unemployment Expectations
Reasons for the economy's unexpected resilience — and a look at whether it might endure.
September 25, 2023