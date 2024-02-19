Graybar Supports Skilled Trades, Workforce Development

The Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship is now in its fifth year.

Graybar
Feb 19, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

CLAYTON, Mo. — Graybar recognizes the challenges its customers face in finding skilled workers. In 2023, contractors across the construction industry continued to experience worker shortages.

Over the next year, the construction industry will need to attract roughly half a million workers on top of its normal pace of hiring. The Associated Builders and Contractors projects the industry must attract an additional 454,000 workers in 2025.

“Graybar’s support of the skilled trades is all about strengthening our industry for the long term,” said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. “Our customers rely on a skilled workforce that can complete projects in a safe and reliable manner. As they face persistent workforce shortages, supporting skilled trades education is one way Graybar can be part of the solution.”

Graybar recently announced two ways it plans to support skilled trades education – the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship and a $100,000 donation to JA Trades.

The Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship, now in its fifth year, supports up to 50 students per year with $1,000 scholarships. It is open to individuals who are pursuing a career in one of the construction trades. Students can apply for the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship until April 15, 2024.

JA Trades, created by Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis, is a new program that will launch later this year. It will educate middle and high school students about career pathways in the skilled trades. The program features a 9,000-square-foot exhibit that will travel across Missouri, Illinois and parts of Indiana.

“Graybar has supported Junior Achievement for many years through volunteering, board representation and financial support,” said Lori Jacob, President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis. “We are thrilled that Graybar added sponsorship of JA Trades along with their valuable input and advice on the student experience.”

The announcements, which Graybar shared in January, follow a long history of supporting the trades through industry associations, such as the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), the Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) and the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

Mike Carroll, Director of Business Development at Graybar, chairs the NECA Premier Partner Council, a group of non-competing companies that work toward the advancement of the industry. Carroll is also part of the 2024 Development and Engagement Committee for ELECTRI International, a foundation established by NECA to fund, conduct and coordinate industry research.

“Graybar values its longstanding relationship with NECA and other trade associations across the industry,” Carroll said. “We have a long track record of supporting members and aligning our programs with the initiatives they value most. For years, Graybar has supported skilled trades education by donating time, materials and expertise on both national and local levels.”

The electrical training ALLIANCE, previously called NJATC, is a joint training program between NECA and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). Graybar supports both students and instructors in the electrical training ALLIANCE.

“Many of the training centers purchase from Graybar because they know we can quickly get them the supplies they need,” Carroll said. “We donate the material, offer discounts, or work with our suppliers to provide things like scrap wire the students can use to practice their skills. In addition, Graybar offers a tool discount program for the students. When they graduate, we also provide them with a tool bag.”

Locally, Graybar branches across the United States offer their own support. Many employees attend meetings at local training centers, where they educate students about Graybar and a wholesale distributor’s role in construction.

Graybar provides similar support to IEC and ABC. Graybar National Market Manager Don Ferguson is on the board of the Independent Electrical Contractors Foundation, which provides grant funding and equipment to IEC training centers across the country.

“Contractors are extremely focused on attracting and training apprentices,” Ferguson said. “Graybar has supported trades education for a long time and is well-positioned to support the next generation of skilled workers. We’re proud to continue this work.”

In addition, Graybar consistently supports training across the industry. The company hosts webinars, podcasts, presents at conferences, participates in panels and even creates course content for trades program instructors.

“Graybar is proactively working to strengthen our industry,” Carroll said. “We’re not sitting back or shying away from investing in the next generation. Promoting careers in the skilled trades is an important piece of contributing to our customers’ future success. Graybar knows that when our customers are successful, we all win.”

Latest in Workforce Development
I Stock 1396955856
Graybar Supports Skilled Trades, Workforce Development
February 19, 2024
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Sterling Heights, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023.
Number of Workers Hitting the Picket Line Doubled Last Year
February 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 1 38 59 Pm
Graybar Donates to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis
January 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 19 At 12 33 02 Pm
PMA Adds Lubrication Technology Courses to Training Platform
January 19, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 1 38 59 Pm
Workforce Development
Graybar Donates to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis
Screen Shot 2024 01 19 At 12 33 02 Pm
Workforce Development
PMA Adds Lubrication Technology Courses to Training Platform
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 2 43 05 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Announces Partnership with YouthBuild USA
I Stock 481526886
Workforce Development
3M to Freeze Pension Plans
More in Workforce Development
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Sterling Heights, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023.
Workforce Development
Number of Workers Hitting the Picket Line Doubled Last Year
And about half of them remained on strike for more than a month.
February 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 23 At 1 38 59 Pm
Workforce Development
Graybar Donates to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis
The company is a sponsor of JA Trades, which aims to teach students about careers in the skilled trades.
January 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 19 At 12 33 02 Pm
Workforce Development
PMA Adds Lubrication Technology Courses to Training Platform
Ten new courses are dedicated to metalforming lubricants, applications, safety and troubleshooting.
January 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 2 43 05 Pm
Workforce Development
Grainger Announces Partnership with YouthBuild USA
The nonprofit aims to assist young adults who are neither in school nor employed.
January 18, 2024
I Stock 481526886
Workforce Development
3M to Freeze Pension Plans
The move, which will take effect at the end of 2028, affects non-union employees in the U.S.
January 8, 2024
Indianapolis, Ind.
Workforce Development
University of Innovative Distribution Celebrates 30 Years
The 30th edition will be held next spring in Indianapolis.
November 20, 2023
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a press conference in New York, March, 13, 2023.
Workforce Development
Business Lobby Attacks as New York Nears a Noncompete Ban
Some of the loudest opposition has come from Wall Street.
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 16 At 2 13 52 Pm 648cb49e015f4
Workforce Development
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 'Gold' Designation
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
November 14, 2023
Demonstrators gather in support of McDonald's workers on strike to be paid $15 per hour in Washington on May 19, 2021.
Workforce Development
New Rule Would Make it Easier for Millions of Americans to Unionize
But businesses are pushing back.
November 13, 2023
Md
Workforce Development
Starrett Hosts Successful Manufacturing Day for Students, Community
The event highlighted a range of opportunities in manufacturing innovation and technology.
November 13, 2023
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
Workforce Development
October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires
The labor market may be cooling, but it remains resilient.
November 3, 2023
Hvac Skilled Trades I Stock 1366065493(1)
Operations
Intersport, IDEAL, Dunlop Team Up to Support Skilled Trades
Kicking off October 26, the event showcases the expertise of America's tradespeople across key industries including electrical, automotive, HVAC, and plumbing.
October 25, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Aug. 31, 2023.
Economy
Layoffs Remain Rare as Unemployment Applications Inch Up
Applications increased modestly after reaching their lowest levels in months.
September 28, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Workforce Development
Why the U.S. Job Market Has Defied Rising Interest Rates, High Unemployment Expectations
Reasons for the economy's unexpected resilience — and a look at whether it might endure.
September 25, 2023
Ap23263768636539
Workforce Development
Strikes Against Automakers Spread to 38 Locations in 20 States
Stellantis and GM are being targeted.
September 22, 2023