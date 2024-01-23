Graybar Donates $100,000 to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, announced it is making a $100,000 donation to Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis as a sponsor of JA Trades, a new program designed to educate students about careers in the skilled trades.

“Graybar has supported Junior Achievement for many years through volunteering, board representation and financial support,” said Lori Jacob, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Greater St. Louis. “We are thrilled that Graybar added sponsorship of JA Trades along with their valuable input and advice on the student experience.”

JA Trades is a 9,000-square-foot traveling exhibit for middle and high school students across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. It will feature hands-on experiences along with augmented and virtual reality where students can discover how the skilled trades might align with their career interests.

“As a distributor that serves the construction industry, Graybar recognizes the challenges our customers face in finding skilled workers,” said Kathleen Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. “Sponsoring JA Trades is one way we can help. We are excited to be part of this innovative new program that encourages students to explore career opportunities in the trades.”

Investing in the next generation is a priority for Graybar. In addition to supporting educational programs through industry trade organizations, the company offers its own scholarship program for students entering the construction trades. Each year, the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship provides eligible students with financial support for a community college, apprenticeship program or a technical/trade/vocational school program focused on the construction trades. Students can apply for the Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship until April 15, 2024.