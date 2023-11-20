Business Lobby Attacks as New York Nears a Noncompete Ban

Some of the loudest opposition has come from Wall Street.

Maysoon Khan
Nov 20, 2023
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a press conference in New York, March, 13, 2023.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a press conference in New York, March, 13, 2023.
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — When people think of noncompete agreements, they usually think of corporate executives with knowledge of prized trade secrets, whose lavish pay packages often come with a condition that if they quit or get fired, they can't go work for an industry rival.

More and more, though, employers are requiring regular workers to sign those deals. About 1 in 5 American workers, nearly 30 million people, are bound by noncompete agreements, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Horror stories about companies using noncompete agreements to trap workers in middling jobs or punish them for taking their skills elsewhere for better pay prompted New York legislators to pass a bill last June that would ban noncompete agreements.

Five months later, though, Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn't said whether she intends to sign the legislation, which has come under a fierce attack by business groups.

The Public Policy Institute of the State of New York, an affiliate of the Business Council of New York, launched a $1 million ad campaign last month in an attempt to thwart the legislation. Some of the loudest opposition has come from Wall Street, where firms see noncompete agreements as important to protecting investment strategies and keeping highly-paid workers from walking out with valuable inside information.

Supporters of the ban say it would help people like lighting designer Richard Tatum, a New York City resident who had signed a noncompete agreement and spent a year fighting a former employer in court after they sued him for getting another job shortly after they laid him off in 2009. He had a family to support and wasn't moving or leaving his industry, he said.

"I felt I had no choice but to fight," said Tatum, who now works for an event production company. He said he understands being fired during the financial meltdown. "But the fact that I had to spend a year fighting off my former employer was just wrong."

A handful of states, including California, already ban noncompete agreements. Other states, including Minnesota and Oklahoma, have laws that void noncompete agreements if a person is laid off.

The Federal Trade Commission proposed a regulation in January banning noncompete agreements, arguing that they hurt workers. President Joe Biden said at the time that the agreements "block millions of retail workers, construction workers and other working folks from taking better jobs and getting better pay and benefits in the same field."

If signed by Hochul, a Democrat, the New York bill would only affect noncompete agreements signed after the law goes into effect. The legislation would not restrict nondisclosure agreements.

Hochul's office said she's still reviewing the legislation. She has until the end of the year to make a decision.

Business groups say the ban shouldn't apply to certain industries and job levels, like top executives or partners in tech companies or law firms. They also said it could push employers to ship jobs to states like Florida and Texas that do not have similar laws.

"This bill poses a serious risk to innovation and job growth and, if enacted, could unravel the delicate balance between protecting business investment and fostering a competitive job market," said Paul Zuber, the executive vice president for the Business Council of New York.

Advocates for the bill argue that striking noncompete agreements will actually be good for innovation.

State Senator Sean Ryan, a Democrat who sponsored the bill, pointed to Silicon Valley in California, a hub for tech companies.

"All the flexibility you see in that economy would have been dashed had they made it so you couldn't go work for an emerging tech company," Ryan said.

The bill, he added, would give employees more flexibility and agency when considering other employment opportunities.

Tatum, the lighting designer who reached a legal settlement with his former employer to keep working in his profession, said, "I just don't think anyone like me should have to go through that again."

Latest in Workforce Development
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
Sponsored
Shrug Off the Effects of an Aging Workforce
November 2, 2023
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul at a press conference in New York, March, 13, 2023.
Business Lobby Attacks as New York Nears a Noncompete Ban
November 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 16 At 2 13 52 Pm 648cb49e015f4
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 'Gold' Designation
November 14, 2023
Demonstrators gather in support of McDonald's workers on strike to be paid $15 per hour in Washington on May 19, 2021.
New Rule Would Make it Easier for Millions of Americans to Unionize
November 13, 2023
Related Stories
Indianapolis, Ind.
Workforce Development
University of Innovative Distribution Celebrates 30 Years
Screen Shot 2023 06 16 At 2 13 52 Pm 648cb49e015f4
Workforce Development
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 'Gold' Designation
A help-wanted sign posted in a storefront in Bedford, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022.
Workforce Development
Job Ads Must Include Pay Rates Under New State Law
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
Sponsored
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
More in Workforce Development
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
Sponsored
How to Source and Define Business-Wide Assumptions
This white paper investigates the structures and frameworks available to source and stimulate the thinking behind a company’s plans. Download Whitepaper >>
November 8, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 06 16 At 2 13 52 Pm 648cb49e015f4
Workforce Development
Airgas Receives Military Friendly 'Gold' Designation
The company made the list for the second consecutive year.
November 14, 2023
Demonstrators gather in support of McDonald's workers on strike to be paid $15 per hour in Washington on May 19, 2021.
Workforce Development
New Rule Would Make it Easier for Millions of Americans to Unionize
But businesses are pushing back.
November 13, 2023
Md
Workforce Development
Starrett Hosts Successful Manufacturing Day for Students, Community
The event highlighted a range of opportunities in manufacturing innovation and technology.
November 13, 2023
An assembly line worker uncrates an LG battery at the General Motors Orion Assembly, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Lake Orion, Mich. On Friday, the U.S. government issues the October jobs report.
Workforce Development
October Jobs Report Shows Modest Pullback on New Hires
The labor market may be cooling, but it remains resilient.
November 3, 2023
Hvac Skilled Trades I Stock 1366065493(1)
Operations
Intersport, IDEAL, Dunlop Team Up to Support Skilled Trades
Kicking off October 26, the event showcases the expertise of America's tradespeople across key industries including electrical, automotive, HVAC, and plumbing.
October 25, 2023
A hiring sign displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Aug. 31, 2023.
Economy
Layoffs Remain Rare as Unemployment Applications Inch Up
Applications increased modestly after reaching their lowest levels in months.
September 28, 2023
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Workforce Development
Why the U.S. Job Market Has Defied Rising Interest Rates, High Unemployment Expectations
Reasons for the economy's unexpected resilience — and a look at whether it might endure.
September 25, 2023
Ap23263768636539
Workforce Development
Strikes Against Automakers Spread to 38 Locations in 20 States
Stellantis and GM are being targeted.
September 22, 2023
A help-wanted sign posted in a storefront in Bedford, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2022.
Workforce Development
Job Ads Must Include Pay Rates Under New State Law
The measure will apply to all employers with at least four workers.
September 18, 2023
Deal
Workforce Development
AMT, SME Announce New Strategic Partnership
The collaboration will focus on workforce development, educational products and services and student events.
September 12, 2023
Workers at an In-N-Out restaurant, Thornton, Colo., Aug. 8, 2023.
Economy
U.S. Employers Add 187K Jobs in August
The job growth reflects a still-resilient labor market.
September 1, 2023
Industrial Engineer In Hard Hat Wearing Safety Jacket Uses Touchscreen Tablet Computer He Works At The Heavy Industry Manufacturing Factory 879814122 5120x2880
Workforce Development
Top 5 Technological Tools for Ensuring Safety Compliance
Companies that implemented these solutions experienced a 10-25% reduction in workplace incidents.
August 21, 2023
2017 Wcco Jalanpaul A7 Dsc04381 2
Workforce Development
How to Create a People-First Culture in Large Workplaces
It takes constant review and enhancements to keep employees happy.
August 18, 2023
I Stock 1395333159
Workforce Development
Are Distributors Losing Their Grip on Pay?
ID's annual Salary Report reveals what workers really think about their paychecks.
August 16, 2023