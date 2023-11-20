University of Innovative Distribution Celebrates 30 Years

The University of Innovative Distribution will be held March 11-14, 2024, in Indianapolis, marking its 30th consecutive year of uniting the rising stars within wholesale distribution for four intensive days of learning and networking.

UID is a concentrated educational program focused on the unique needs of the wholesale distribution industry. Since its inception in 1994, UID has become known worldwide for excellence in education. UID is sponsored by a coalition of leading distributor-based trade associations in cooperation with the Department of Technology Leadership and Innovation of Purdue University. Working together, these partners take great pride in providing a superior learning experience addressing the unique needs of wholesale distributors across all channels.

Organized under six tracks, the 2024 event will feature over 40 unique sessions. These learning tracks include:

Distribution Strategy

Leadership/Professional Development

Management

Marketing

Operations

Sales

Speakers at the event represent an impressive roster of thought leaders and trainers from the distribution and business marketplace. The 2024 event will feature a combination of tenured UID speakers, as well as the introduction of new presenters.

After attending UID, attendees receive a letter of completion issued by Purdue University awarding 30 hours of continuing education units. These CEUs may be applied toward a professional certificate in Innovative Distribution, which is earned after attending three separate UID events.

Registration for the 2024 event will open in early December. UID traditionally sells-out so interested distribution and manufacturing firms are encouraged to register their staff early to avoid getting shut-out.

Complete details on the event can be found at www.univid.org.