Grainger Announces Community Partnership with YouthBuild USA

CHICAGO – Grainger, a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, on Thursday announced its community partnership with global nonprofit YouthBuild USA.

The partnership continues Grainger’s long-standing history of community investment and commitment to creating a positive impact in the areas where team members and customers live and work.

In YouthBuild programs, opportunity youth — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — pursue their education, prepare for future careers and grow into community leaders; building brighter futures for themselves and their neighborhoods. YouthBuild USA is the nonprofit support center for a global network of more than 280 local programs across the United States and around the world.

The partnership with YouthBuild USA helps support Grainger’s community strategy pillars to advance the emerging workforce and empower communities.

Advance the emerging workforce: As the next generation enters the workforce, it is important they have the skills needed to succeed in today’s world. Grainger’s support helps equip individuals to become life-long learners with the guidance, funding and tools necessary to enable success across technology and skilled trades.

Empower our communities: Grainger strives to empower local communities where team members live and work, driving social and economic benefits through programs that foster long-term resiliency, growth and upward mobility.

“Our partnership with YouthBuild USA is an exciting step towards Grainger’s commitment to positively impacting our communities,” said Gloria Morgan, Grainger’s vice president, DEI and community impact. “By partnering together, we can develop the skills of the next generation and equip them for success in the skilled trades and manufacturing logistics, which is in line with who we serve as customers.”

“We are grateful to partner with Grainger to help opportunity youth have the knowledge, tools, opportunities and love they need to build family-sustaining careers in manufacturing and logistics, construction trades, and other high-demand industries,” said YouthBuild USA President and CEO John Valverde. “Together, we are providing clear, tangible pathways for our young people to transform their lives, their communities and our world.”