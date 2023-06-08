Grainger Expands Tuition Reimbursement Program

CHICAGO — Grainger, the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, on Thursday announced it has expanded its long-standing educational assistance program to include part-time team members and has partnered with new institutions to provide high-quality degree programs — with some offered at no cost.

"Embracing curiosity is core to how we operate as a team and Grainger is proud to support all team members in achieving their educational and career goals," said Randy Tosch, vice president, talent for Grainger. "With thousands of accredited schools across the United States, our team members have numerous choices."

From day one, all team members are eligible to apply to the program, which provides up to $5,250 per year toward a qualifying degree. For annual tuition above that, Grainger splits the cost – covering 50% – with no limit. This also includes specialized technical certifications such as HVAC and OSHA training. If team members have questions about which path to follow, academic advisors are available to discuss schools, majors and programs.

"Taking advantage of the Educational Assistance Program was such an easy and valuable process," said Carlo Perez, inventory control quality assurance at Grainger's distribution center. "I wanted to further my education, so I obtained my associate's degree in business management. My leaders were all very supportive and flexible with my schedule so I could be successful during this process."

Grainger employs more than 400 team members in Kentucky across five locations, including a distribution center in Louisville.

In addition, Grainger is expanding its relationships with accredited institutions and has partnered with Western Governors University and the University of Phoenix to offer team members a high-quality education that focuses on adult learners. Many programs through these two universities are offered to Grainger team members at no charge, with others provided at a special, discounted rate.

Educational assistance is just one of the many benefits Grainger offers that makes it a Great Place To Work-Certified company. Grainger's benefits are designed to offer choice and flexibility to help team members feel their best at work and off the clock, and include many financial and wellbeing programs that support both team members and family members.