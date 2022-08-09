Optimas Sponsors Fastener Training Institute

WOOD DALE, Ill. — Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer-distributor and supply chain solutions provider, announced Tuesday that it has become a 2022 Educational Program Sponsor for The Fastener Training Institute (FTI), the leading nonprofit provider of fastener product and technical training.

“As a leader in the fastener industry, we felt it was imperative to get involved with educational programs to further the field,” said Daniel Harms, Optimas president of the Americas. “The FTI’s Educational Programs are the perfect opportunities for us to do that very thing. We are pleased to be a sponsor and look forward to advancing the industry through education.”

As part of the sponsorship, Optimas will support Fastener Training Week in Chicago from Aug. 22-26, Fastener Training Week in Los Angeles from Nov. 14-18, and an online seminar for the industry that has yet to be determined. Optimas will also use the sponsorship to showcase its commitment to education in the fastener industry at events, online and in-person throughout the year.

“Industry participation in FTI continues to grow, and by partnering with Optimas as our Educational Program Sponsor, it exemplifies Optimas’ commitment to the fastener industry,” said John Wachman, FTI managing director. “As we continue to embark in 2022, we continue our mission to bring fastener awareness to all industry segments, and Optimas’ support allows this to happen.”



