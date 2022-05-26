Grainger Teams Up with The Mom Project

CHICAGO – Grainger on Thursday announced it will team up with The Mom Project to present the company's employment opportunities on the digital marketplace.

The Mom Project is a digital talent marketplace and community designed to help women remain active in the workforce throughout every stage of life by connecting individuals with employers who are committed to hiring skilled, diverse talent for a wide variety of employment opportunities. Since its founding in 2016, The Mom Project has grown its talent community of over 750,000 women, moms and parents and has received support from many companies across the U.S.

“Throughout the stay-at-home environment that we experienced during the pandemic, many parents were forced to make the decision to leave the workforce to care for their families,” said Kathleen Carroll, Grainger’s chief human resources officer. “As a mom who was able to successfully re-enter the workforce after taking a sabbatical to care for my young children, I’m proud to announce this new alliance at Grainger so future generations of women have the same opportunity.”

Named as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Grainger embraces a welcoming workplace where team members can learn, grow and enjoy the benefits associated with meaningful employment opportunities. Through this alliance and based on prospective candidates’ preferences on The Mom Project platform, applicants will be able to view a variety of employment opportunities across the Grainger business.

Grainger sponsors several initiatives to make it a great place for women to work, for instance:

Grainger was one of the first companies to sign the Chicago Network Equity Principles Pledge, which is intended to enhance and support opportunities for women in leadership roles.

Grainger invests in its Women’s Business Resource Group, designed to help attract, develop, retain and advance the careers of women in the workplace.

Grainger recently expanded its parental leave programs, providing opportunities for both birth and non-birth parents to take additional time off with job protection and benefit coverage.

Current U.S. Benefit Programs include coverage for infertility testing and treatment for all medical plans, as well as many wellbeing programs that support both employees and family members, such as a stress management program that provides robust digital wellbeing resources.

To learn more about a career at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com. For more information on The Mom Project, visit themomproject.com.