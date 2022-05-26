Grainger Teams Up with The Mom Project

The distributor says it hopes to welcome more women into the workforce.

May 26th, 2022
W.W. Grainger
Screen Shot 2022 05 26 At 1 05 22 Pm

CHICAGO – Grainger on Thursday announced it will team up with The Mom Project to present the company's employment opportunities on the digital marketplace.

The Mom Project is a digital talent marketplace and community designed to help women remain active in the workforce throughout every stage of life by connecting individuals with employers who are committed to hiring skilled, diverse talent for a wide variety of employment opportunities. Since its founding in 2016, The Mom Project has grown its talent community of over 750,000 women, moms and parents and has received support from many companies across the U.S. 

“Throughout the stay-at-home environment that we experienced during the pandemic, many parents were forced to make the decision to leave the workforce to care for their families,” said Kathleen Carroll, Grainger’s chief human resources officer. “As a mom who was able to successfully re-enter the workforce after taking a sabbatical to care for my young children, I’m proud to announce this new alliance at Grainger so future generations of women have the same opportunity.”

Named as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Grainger embraces a welcoming workplace where team members can learn, grow and enjoy the benefits associated with meaningful employment opportunities. Through this alliance and based on prospective candidates’ preferences on The Mom Project platform, applicants will be able to view a variety of employment opportunities across the Grainger business.

Grainger sponsors several initiatives to make it a great place for women to work, for instance:  

  • Grainger was one of the first companies to sign the Chicago Network Equity Principles Pledge, which is intended to enhance and support opportunities for women in leadership roles.
  • Grainger invests in its Women’s Business Resource Group, designed to help attract, develop, retain and advance the careers of women in the workplace.
  • Grainger recently expanded its parental leave programs, providing opportunities for both birth and non-birth parents to take additional time off with job protection and benefit coverage.
  • Current U.S. Benefit Programs include coverage for infertility testing and treatment for all medical plans, as well as many wellbeing programs that support both employees and family members, such as a stress management program that provides robust digital wellbeing resources.

To learn more about a career at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com. For more information on The Mom Project, visit themomproject.com

More in Workforce Development
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
I Stock 504696386
PTDA Announces Resources for Power, Motion Control Companies
The PT WORK Force initiative aims to help employers address escalating issues in recruitment and retention.
Apr 29th, 2022
I Stock 1310643662
Construction Unemployment Down in Most States
The improvement occurred as states began lifting some or all of their COVID-19 restrictions.
Apr 27th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm
PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $120K
The campaign aims to improve recruitment and retention efforts.
Apr 25th, 2022
An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. On Monday, April 18, 2022, a judge ordered Amazon to reinstate a former employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19.
Judge: Amazon Must Reinstate Fired Warehouse Worker
The dispute involving a Staten Island worker has stretched on since June 2020.
Apr 19th, 2022
Digital Warehouse I Stock 1349338716
How to Reduce the Impact of Labor Shortages and Streamline Warehouse Visibility
Today’s innovative robotics solutions help reduce the impact of labor shortages and help your business account for every product and possibility.
Apr 18th, 2022
Dirk With Hovis Leadership Rv
Dirk Beveridge and We Supply America Launch Season 2 Tour Across America
The We Supply America RV is hitting the road again.
Apr 14th, 2022
Amazontn
Injuries at Amazon Up 15% After Pledge to Become 'Earth's Safest'
A third of US warehouse workers are employed by Amazon, yet they account for 50 percent of injuries.
Apr 13th, 2022
Grainger Dc 60be91bad20bc Mc Cook
Grainger Named to Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For
CEO DG Macpherson describes a culture based on "curiosity, development, collaboration and teamwork."
Apr 11th, 2022
Pro-union pins on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, Buffalo, N.Y.
NLRB Lawyer Seeks to Ban Company Meetings on Unions
Companies such as Amazon and Starbucks routinely hold "captive audience meetings" during union drives.
Apr 8th, 2022
Walmart
Walmart Offers Supply Chain Workers a Chance to Drive Trucks
The American Trucking Associations estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.
Apr 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 2 05 06 Pm
Trucking Industry Group Touts Apprenticeships at the White House
New public-private initiatives aim to grow the trucking workforce and bolster the supply chain.
Apr 6th, 2022