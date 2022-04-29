PTDA Foundation Announces Resources for Power, Motion Control Companies

The PT WORK Force initiative aims to help employers address escalating issues in recruitment and retention.

Apr 29th, 2022
PTDA Foundation
I Stock 504696386
iStock

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation, through its PT WORK Force initiative, provides programs and resources to help power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) employers address ever-escalating issues surrounding recruitment and retention. 

As an essential workforce, more than ever PT/MC employers need help hiring and developing their greatest asset — their employees — whether in the plant, the warehouse or in a work-from-home environment. PT WORK Force offerings are available, free of charge, at PTWORKForce.org and are underwritten with individual and company contributions to the PTDA Foundation 2022 Fund Drive. 

“The dynamics of the workplace continue to shift. One certainty for PT/MC employers is, thanks to generous contributors to the PTDA Foundation, PT WORK Force will continue to deliver innovative strategies and resources to job seekers, employees and employers which demonstrate the potential for advancement and success in the PT/MC industry,” said PTDA Foundation President Bill Moore, VP business development, ERIKS North America. 

Since the launch of the 2022 Fund Drive, PT WORK Force has helped employers: 

 Upcoming programs and resources for 2022, include:  
