PTDA Foundation Announces Resources for Power, Motion Control Companies

CHICAGO — The PTDA Foundation, through its PT WORK Force initiative, provides programs and resources to help power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) employers address ever-escalating issues surrounding recruitment and retention.
As an essential workforce, more than ever PT/MC employers need help hiring and developing their greatest asset — their employees — whether in the plant, the warehouse or in a work-from-home environment. PT WORK Force offerings are available, free of charge, at PTWORKForce.org and are underwritten with individual and company contributions to the PTDA Foundation 2022 Fund Drive.
“The dynamics of the workplace continue to shift. One certainty for PT/MC employers is, thanks to generous contributors to the PTDA Foundation, PT WORK Force will continue to deliver innovative strategies and resources to job seekers, employees and employers which demonstrate the potential for advancement and success in the PT/MC industry,” said PTDA Foundation President Bill Moore, VP business development, ERIKS North America.
Since the launch of the 2022 Fund Drive, PT WORK Force has helped employers:
- Approach stress management as energy management using science and hard-earned wisdom to reclaim energy, productivity, health and happiness during Dr. Cindi Ackrill’s webinar, “How to Better Manage Your Energy to Feel Less Stress.”
- Celebrate trailblazing women in the PT/MC industry like Barbara Ross of Garlock Sealing Technologies, recipient of the 2021 Wendy B. McDonald Award.
- Recognize the tenacity and spirit of industry up-and-comer Chris Gumas of Ruland Manufacturing Co. with the first-ever Robert K. Callahan Future Leaders Award.
- Discover tips, trends and techniques on recruitment and retention through What’s Trending in Recruitment and Retention — a monthly e-newsletter.
- Learn why forming relationships and alliances is imperative to assist employers in combatting the challenges of today’s tight labor market during the six-part webinar series, “Winning the War for Talent: Proven Strategies to Attract, Hire and Retain Your Most Valuable Asset.”
- Identify the right search partner to help find new talent using guidelines and questions in the Recruitment Agency Checklist.
- Stay abreast of timely information on events, resources and engaging news relating to hiring and retention via the PTDA Foundation LinkedIn page.
- Solve many HR challenges employers face with advice from peers on the PTWORKForceBlog.org, dedicated to delivering actionable ideas.
- The Cross-Industry Compensation & Benefits Survey Report (available in late May), providing benchmarks when you're competing for talent against other companies as well as additional data aggregations.
- The upcoming webinar, “Inclusion in Action: Recruiting and Onboarding Diverse Talent,” to educate hiring managers and teams on successful practices and the importance of hiring diverse talent to elevate everyone’s voices.
- “Branding, Social Recruiting & Candidate Experience: What it Takes to Attract Next Generation Talent," a webinar to address what employers need to consider to attract the next generation of employees bringing different interests and expectations.