PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $120K in 3 Months

CHICAGO — During the first three months of its 2022 Fund Drive campaign, the PTDA Foundation raised nearly $120,000 of its 2022 fundraising goal.
Contributions to the annual PTDA Foundation Fund Drive support PT WORK Force, an initiative to empower PT/MC (power transmission/motion control) industry employers to be more successful in their recruitment and retention efforts.
“The PT/MC industry is vital and full of great opportunity for career growth and advancement,” says PTDA Foundation Vice President and 2022 Fund Drive Chair Hafeez Hameer, business development manager, KLOZURE Seals for Garlock Sealing Technologies Inc. “Every contribution to the PTDA Fund Drive directly impacts and assists PT/MC employers in building the talent pipeline. Hiring challenges abound in every industry, yet the work of PT WORK Force – thanks to the support of generous donors – ensures that both employers and talent reap the reward of their involvement in this thriving and exciting workforce.”
Early campaign contributions provide for new and vital programs and research for 2022, including:
- The Cross-Industry Compensation and Benefits Survey due for release in May.
- The six-part webinar series, “Winning the War for Talent.”
- New PTDA Foundation LinkedIn page.
- Recruitment Agency Checklist
- “Growth Mindset Recruitment” keynote during the PTDA 2022 Canadian Conference in June.
- PTWORKForceBlog.org
- What’s Trending in Recruitment and Retention monthly e-newsletter
- The webinar “Inclusion in Action: Recruiting and Onboarding Diverse Talent”
Thank you to these 2022 PTDA Foundation Vanguard Contributors (October 2021–December 31, 2021):
Partner Contributors ($15,000+)
Investor Contributors ($10,000 - $14,999)
Stakeholder Contributors ($5,000 - $9,999)
Benefactor Contributors ($2,500 - $4,999)
Leadership Contributors ($1,000 - $2,499)
Sponsor Contributors ($500 - $999)
Colleague Contributors: ($250 - $499)
Individual Contributors
The PTDA Foundation Fund Drive is underway with a goal of raising $275,000 in 2022. While we raised $120,000 in the first three months, we are currently at 58% of our goal with nearly $160,000 in contributions raised as of today. To join these contributors and get recognized for your generous donation, give online at ptda.org/FoundationGive or download a pledge form at ptda.org/FoundationSupport.
The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law. For a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/FoundationSupport.