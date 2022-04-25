PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $120K in 3 Months

The campaign aims to improve recruitment and retention efforts.

Apr 25th, 2022
Power Transmission Distributors Association
Screen Shot 2022 04 25 At 1 22 17 Pm
PTDA Foundation

CHICAGO — During the first three months of its 2022 Fund Drive campaign, the PTDA Foundation raised nearly $120,000 of its 2022 fundraising goal.

Contributions to the annual PTDA Foundation Fund Drive support PT WORK Force, an initiative to empower PT/MC (power transmission/motion control) industry employers to be more successful in their recruitment and retention efforts.

“The PT/MC industry is vital and full of great opportunity for career growth and advancement,” says PTDA Foundation Vice President and 2022 Fund Drive Chair Hafeez Hameer, business development manager, KLOZURE Seals for Garlock Sealing Technologies Inc. “Every contribution to the PTDA Fund Drive directly impacts and assists PT/MC employers in building the talent pipeline. Hiring challenges abound in every industry, yet the work of PT WORK Force – thanks to the support of generous donors – ensures that both employers and talent reap the reward of their involvement in this thriving and exciting workforce.”

 Early campaign contributions provide for new and vital programs and research for 2022, including:

 Thank you to these 2022 PTDA Foundation Vanguard Contributors (October 2021–December 31, 2021):

Partner Contributors ($15,000+) 
Allied Bearing & Supply, Inc.
Motion 

Investor Contributors ($10,000 - $14,999) 
Applied Industrial Technologies  

Stakeholder Contributors ($5,000 - $9,999) 
Bishop-Wisecarver Group NSK Americas
WEG Electric Corp. 

Benefactor Contributors ($2,500 - $4,999) 
BDI Americas (USA & Canada) (in honor of Rick Copfer)
Garlock Sealing Technologies
Houston Bearing & Supply Co., Inc.
Interlynx Systems–Sales Lead & Rebate/POS Management SystemsJIE USA, Inc.
Master Power Transmission, Inc. NTN Bearing Corp. of America
RBC Bearings, Inc. RBI Bearing Inc.
Renold
Ringfeder Power Transmission USA Corporation
U.S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC
W.C. DuComb Company 

Leadership Contributors ($1,000 - $2,499) 
Freudenberg-NOK FYH Bearing Units USA Inc.
Lafert North America
Regina USA Inc.
The Rowland Company
Ruland Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Sumitomo Machinery Corporation of America
Transply, Inc. USA Roller Chain & Sprockets Webster Industries Foundation  

Sponsor Contributors ($500 - $999) 
Brewer Machine & Gear Co.
ERIKS North America, Inc.
KML Bearing USA
MPT Drives, Inc.
Orthman Conveying Systems
Torque Drives, Inc. 

 Colleague Contributors: ($250 - $499) 
ErieTec, Inc. 

Individual Contributors 
Chris & Heidi Bursack 
Hafeez Hameer (in honor of Zahir Hameer) 
Alan and Betsy Haveson
Pamela & Mark Kan 
Bill Moore 
Keith & Sharon Nowak 
Matthew Pavlinsky 
Barbara J. Ross (in memory of Bob Callahan) 
Chuck Schwender 
Jos Sueters
C.C. & Dan Vest 

The PTDA Foundation Fund Drive is underway with a goal of raising $275,000 in 2022. While we raised $120,000 in the first three months, we are currently at 58% of our goal with nearly $160,000 in contributions raised as of today. To join these contributors and get recognized for your generous donation, give online at ptda.org/FoundationGive or download a pledge form at ptda.org/FoundationSupport.

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to champion education, outreach and research initiatives relevant to the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry that enhance the knowledge and/or professionalism and productivity for industry stakeholders. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law. For a complete list of donors, visit ptda.org/FoundationSupport.

