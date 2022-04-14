Dirk Beveridge and We Supply America Launch Season 2 Tour Across America

Distribution is an American success story, one conceived from blood, sweat and tears and passed down through generations. This passion lives within the hearts and souls of the people themselves, but rarely gets recognized.

In Season One of We Supply America, I traveled over 16,599 miles getting to know 34 distributors, their frontline employees and the history of their businesses. Over those several months, distributors thoughtfully shared personal stories of where they’ve been and how they got there, as well as their visions for tomorrow.

These stories fueled my passion to champion the noble calling of distribution.

Now it’s your chance to further our joint mission, paving the way for continued success and reclaiming your rightful seat at the channel table. We’re taking this show on the road for Season Two, and I’m calling on you to join me.

Come share your stories, your challenges and your triumphs and inspire others to lead nobly into what I believe is a bright future.

One of our 34 stops last year was at Dakota Supply Group. Paul Kennedy, the distributor’s CEO, said the tour stop was inspiring to his team. “I don’t think anyone has been able to articulate what we do as distributors as well as you are doing on this tour you are on. I felt that we needed to be a part of it - to be a part of the story you’re telling. Helping our team understand the important role they fill in contributing to building America, that was great.”

What did we do on last year’s tour?

● We showcased distribution’s people-first culture. It’s your people who truly make the difference. Each person on the team plays an important role not only for the success of the company but for each other’s personal success.

● We celebrated the distribution industry. Distribution isn’t just about selling parts and supplies. It’s about building trust with customers through years of experience, expertise and application-specific knowledge.

● We helped distributors’ teams feel like they were part of ‘Something Bigger.’ When the pandemic struck, distributors were the tip of the spear in helping their customers and communities survive. That essential role continues today.

Some of our new friends thought we were a little “crazy” when we first announced the tour, but they embraced it. “The fact that you would commit your entire summer to promoting distribution is a huge commitment,” Ted Stark, Division General Manager for Dalco, told me. “So, when I saw it, I just knew we had to be a part of it. I was really pleased at how our people opened up to you and shared their feelings from the heart. Our culture of family shined through. Everything we did together exceeded my expectations.”

Each day on the tour, I will bring the We Supply America RV to different distributor locations to create a meaningful employee experience that engages and energizes your people around the important work they do, your culture and your values. Many distributors leverage the tour stop in their marketing, recruiting and employee communications to further their mission.

This is a unique opportunity. As Michele Pecak, Vice President of Operations at Advance Electrical Supply, says, to support your team, “their dreams, and let them see that they’re part of something bigger.”

If you’d like to learn more and be a stop on the tour, visit wesupplyamerica.net.

Dirk Beveridge is the founder of UNleashWD, Executive Producer at We Supply America, President of the Beveridge Consulting Group and Champion for the noble calling of distribution for over 36 years. His one-of-a-kind perspective on the future of wholesale distribution has guided his mission to advance the growth, relevance and transformation of the industry, helping distributors thrive. Learn more about Dirk by visiting WeSupplyAmerica.net.