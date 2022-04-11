Fire Destroys Home Depot Store

It reportedly started in the lumber section and was fed by flammable chemicals stored nearby.

Apr 11th, 2022
Associated Press
Home Depot I Stock 498565895
iStock

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A weekend fire gutted a Home Depot store in the San Francisco Bay Area, sending up a huge plume of smoke and prompting orders for some nearby residents to shelter in place, authorities said.

The five-alarm blaze in South San Jose erupted around 5 p.m. Saturday and took about six hours to contain shortly before midnight, with some firefighters remaining overnight to douse embers.

Employees and customers inside the store ran for safety. No injuries were reported.

The fire apparently began in the lumber section of the store but the cause remained under investigation, fire officials said.

The fire also fed on flammable materials and chemicals such as paint thinner, which made it harder to fight, Fire Battalion Chief Brad Cloutier said at a briefing.

About 100 firefighters fought the blaze and protected nearby homes and businesses.

Concerns about unhealthy air prompted authorities to order people living nearby to stay inside, close their windows and turn off their air conditioning.

City Councilman Matt Mahan, who lives near the store, told the Bay Area News Group that the air in his home smelled of chemicals and “burning plastic."

Dozens of animals also were evacuated from a nearby veterinary hospital.

The fire broke out about three hours after another blaze erupted at the Port of Benicia in the Bay Area.

That fire started on a conveyor belt carrying a refinery byproduct and spread to creosote-soaked timbers supporting a commercial pier, Benicia fire chief Josh Chadwick said.

No injuries were reported.

Two ships were moved away from the area, while fire boats from San Francisco and Oakland helped fight the blaze, fire officials said.

By Sunday morning, the fire had “slowed considerably" and only three small flaming pockets remained, the city said in a Facebook update.

More in Supply Chain
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 11th, 2022
VinFast announced plans Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to build a plant in North Carolina to manufacture electric vehicles, promising to bring 7,500 jobs.
Vietnamese Carmaker to Build EVs in North Carolina
The state's first auto plant is expected to bring 7,500 jobs.
Mar 30th, 2022
Workers of Renault's Moscow plant prepare car parts for the production line, on March 1, 2010. French automaker Renault moved to pause production at its Moscow plant in an apparent move to fend off mounting criticism, breaking ranks with other major French companies that have defied pressure to keep operating in Russia.
French Companies Hesitant to Leave Russia Amid Growing Pressure
Carmaker Renault plans to pause production, while others like food giant Danone are scaling down operations to essential goods.
Mar 24th, 2022
Myers Ind 540 2300 Rgb 610b074aa2c3c
Myers Industries Increasing Prices
The polymer plastics supplier and distributor for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry said it's due to record inflation and rising material costs.
Mar 23rd, 2022
In this May 9, 2019 photo, steel rods produced at the Gerdau Ameristeel mill in St. Paul, MN, await shipment.
U.S. to Lift Taxes on UK Steel, Aluminum
The British agreed to lift retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports, including whiskey.
Mar 23rd, 2022
In this Feb. 9, 2011 photo, a shopper passes Nabisco products, a Mondelez International brand: Premium saltines, Triscuits, Ritz crackers and Wheat Thins, at a supermarket in Los Angeles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is stepping up the country's pleas to pressure companies to exit Russia.
Pressure Builds for Multinationals to Leave Russia
In an address to Congress Wednesday, Ukraine's president asked lawmakers to press U.S. businesses still operating in Russia to leave.
Mar 17th, 2022
BMW headquarters, Munich, May 14, 2021.
BMW, VW Warn of Shortages from Suppliers in Ukraine
Both automakers have been forced to alter production.
Mar 17th, 2022
I Stock 1076738316
Navigating the Russia-Ukraine Crisis: What the Supply Chain Industry Needs to Know
Here are three major aspects of the situation that supply chain and logistics professionals need to keep in mind as they navigate this challenging period.
Mar 16th, 2022
The Interpipe Steel plant in Dnipro, Ukraine, is shown on March 10, 2022.
Russia's War Disrupts Key Supply Chains, and Lives
Industries doing business with those nations are starting to feel the war's impact.
Mar 15th, 2022
A fishing boat with banners protesting gasoline price increases, Fiumicino, Italy, March 11, 2022.
War Idles Mills as Energy Costs Soar
Steel and paper mills shut down amid skyrocketing natural gas prices.
Mar 14th, 2022
This is a display of Alimov Vodka, from Russia, in a Total Wine and More store in University Park, Florida on Feb. 27, 2022.
With Russia No Longer a "Most Favored Nation," What Happens Now?
Here is a deeper look at what "most favored nation" status really means and what stripping it from Russia means for the U.S. supply chain.
Mar 14th, 2022
Japan’s top automaker Toyota will scale back domestic production over the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have recently slammed the global auto industry.
Toyota Scales Back Japan Production Over Chips, Parts Crunch
The automaker will cut back vehicle production over the next three months.
Mar 11th, 2022