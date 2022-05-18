Global Industrial Honors Associates with 'Hood Takeover'

The No. 21 car at an upcoming NASCAR Xfinity series race will feature 1,500 names.

May 18th, 2022
Global Industrial Co.
#21 A Hill Global Salutes 2022 Single Car
Global Industrial

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. – Global Industrial Company, a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced Wednesday that it will honor its associates at the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity series race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21. 

The hood of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, driven by Austin Hill, will feature 1,500 associate names, ranging from Global Industrial’s DeSoto, Texas, distribution center to the Port Washington, New York, headquarters.

“It’s really impactful to take a step back and recognize our associates who are the driving force behind Global Industrial’s success,” said Global Industrial CEO Barry Litwin. “Global Industrial wouldn’t be where it is today without our associates’ commitment to our customers, hard work, and belief in our mission to deliver an exceptional customer experience. Our associates are the engine that allows us to continue to grow and succeed and we are very proud to partner with Austin and RCR to recognize their achievements.”

“RCR and Austin Hill have been invaluable partners in our NASCAR marketing journey, supporting both race day and off-track initiatives,” said Klaus Werner, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Global Industrial.  “Having our associates take over the racecar hood is an exciting way to say thank you for their ongoing efforts and their dedication during the pandemic.”

In 2020, Hill captured the NASCAR Truck Series regular-season championship. After spending four seasons competing full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hill is making his rookie debut in the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Austin Hill won the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year and is currently ranked 10th in the 2022 standings.

“I am extremely honored to carry the names of the dedicated and hard-working Global Industrial associates on the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Hill. “It’s special to be part of an organization that values its employees and recognizes the critical role they play. I’ve had the privilege of meeting many of these associates and I am proud to represent the Global Industrial team on and off the track.”

Global Industrial first broke onto the racing scene when they joined the RCR team sponsoring Sheldon Creed for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway in November 2021. Creed drove the No. 78 Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro. Since then, Global Industrial has expanded its partnership with RCR and is now a recurring sponsor of the No. 21 car, with the main sponsorship rights for a number of races throughout the season, including May 21 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming race in Texas. We truly value our partnership with Global Industrial and are honored for our car to feature the names of their associates,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Employee recognition embodies the values and team approach of RCR, and the racing community as a whole. As a community we are strong, resilient, hard-working and driven – all of which will be represented on the hood of the No. 21 car this weekend.”

On May 20, Global Industrial will host an employee appreciation event at its DeSoto distribution center. The event will include the official unveiling of the RCR Chevrolet No. 21 hood with every associate name, a meet-and-greet with Austin Hill, and a special race-themed raffle.

