Trucking Industry Group Touts Apprenticeships at the White House

New public-private initiatives aim to grow the trucking workforce and bolster the supply chain.

Apr 6th, 2022
ATA
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 2 05 06 Pm
ATA

ARLINGTON, Va. — American Trucking Associations joined an event at the White House on Monday highlighting new public-private initiatives designed to grow the trucking industry’s workforce and bolster the U.S. supply chain.

Nine professional truck drivers and nearly two dozen CEOs from ATA-member companies were in attendance. 

“Investing in our workforce never stops. It’s a constant," ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said in a statement. "Our industry needs an additional 80,000 commercial truck drivers if we’re to meet consumer demand. We welcome the support of all elected officials as we recruit and train more talent into this critical industry. 

“Recognizing our dedication to training and safety, the Departments of Labor and Transportation have worked quickly and efficiently in approving ATA as a registered apprenticeship sponsor. This long-sought designation provides our member companies valuable new tools and resources to help recruit and train the next generation of trucking talent.

“We thank and commend President Biden, Secretary Walsh and Secretary Buttigieg for their commitment to the men and women of trucking who keep America moving forward.”

Last month, ATA signed a historic agreement with the U.S. Department of Labor establishing the association as an official registered apprenticeship sponsor. As a USDOL-recognized sponsor at the national level, ATA can now provide its member-companies the ability to offer apprenticeships to job applicants while ATA and its partner FASTPORT — a USDOL intermediary specializing in transportation and logistics—administers the program for the participating companies. 

ATA is also working with Administration officials and Congress to expand opportunities in trucking for military veterans and women. Maria Rodriguez, a first-generation immigrant from Venezuela who recently became a truck driver apprentice for NFI, told attendees how her newfound career in trucking has provided the financial stability and flexibility needed to support her family. 

“I feel like I leaped into this new career, and I’m so happy I did. I hope that I can be an inspiration to other women who are thinking of joining the industry,” said Rodriguez. “I struggled to find a career, but I didn’t give up, and now I’m a successful mom, daughter, friend, and truck driver.

“As an essential part of the supply chain, I feel like I’m a part of something bigger than myself, which is rewarding."

Alphonso Lewis, an America’s Road Team Captain and U.S. Army veteran with nearly 30 years of experience as a professional truck driver for the Yellow Corporation, gave President Biden a tour of the inside of a truck cab while speaking about the opportunities that exist for veterans in trucking.

“Our nation’s heroes will find that America’s trucking industry is one big family with arms wide open,” said Lewis. “It was in the Army where I was trained and learned how to drive trucks, and it’s in this industry where I found my professional home after leaving the military. For any vet seeking a stable career path with good pay and benefits, I encourage you to look into the many opportunities that our industry has to offer.” 

More in Workforce Development
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Apr 6th, 2022
Big Rig Semi Truck Carry Trees Logs On Straight Road 000076488583 Medium
Addressing Long Haul Driver Shortages
Tactics focused on safety, driver input, new vehicle technology, and flexible operations could help overcome driver shortage issues.
Mar 21st, 2022
President Joe Biden departs after speaking an event to celebrate Equal Pay Day and Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Urges Businesses to Help Narrow Gender Pay Gap
"Gender equality is not a women’s issue alone. It benefits everybody," Biden said.
Mar 16th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on March 4, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Plans to Fight Inflation by Reshoring Factory Jobs
It challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers.
Mar 9th, 2022
Women In Board Room I Stock 1351446226(1)
Progress Slows on Path to Gender Parity in the Board Room
The easiest gains have already been made.
Mar 8th, 2022
2
Getting Serious About Mental Health in Distribution
It's still an uncomfortable topic for many in the industry. Hear what several prominent distributor executives had to say about what they're doing to take an active role in making mental health easier to talk about at their company.
Mar 4th, 2022
Industrial Worker Welding In Metal Factory 507031528 1258x839 (1)
No Debt, Real Experience, Unlimited Potential
There’s no shortage of work to be done. There’s a shortage of people. Spreading this message is a responsibility everyone must share.
Mar 1st, 2022
A hiring sign is in front of a Target store in Manchester, Conn., Nov. 39, 2021. Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
Starting Wages to Reach $24 at Certain Target DCs
Inflation has eaten up recent gains for workers, and Target is raising the bar once again.
Feb 28th, 2022
Industrial Workers With Notebook 000050189250 Small
What Has Led to the Manufacturing Labor Shortage?
Digital transformation is about extending the benefits of technology to every employee at every level, but those employees are getting harder to find.
Feb 22nd, 2022
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York on Oct. 25, 2021.
Date Set for NYC Amazon Warehouse Union Vote
Meanwhile, a second union election vote is currently ongoing at an Amazon site in Bessemer, AL.
Feb 18th, 2022
Jobstn
Automaker Tips Off Workers to Other Jobs
The company hopes the effort will allow it to trim its payroll more painlessly.
Feb 17th, 2022
Miller Resource Group's Alex Chausovsky gives a 'Winning the War for Talent' presentation during NAW's Executive Summit on Jan. 26 in Washington D.C.
NAW Summit Takeaways: Your Hiring Process Must Reflect a Candidate-Driven Market
With labor stresses top-of-mind for all distributors, get some sound advice learned at the recent NAW Executive Summit.
Feb 16th, 2022