MSC Industrial, U of Tennessee Partner on Machine Tool Research

MSC’s team of metalworking specialists will work with students and manufacturers to conduct research that will aid innovation in smart manufacturing.

Nov 17th, 2021
University of Tennessee
MSC Industrial Supply
I Stock 1273338298
iStock

KNOXVILLE, TN and MELVILLE, NY — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) and MSC Industrial Supply Co. announced Nov. 17 a public-private research partnership aimed at advancing machining across the United States. 

Under the partnership, MSC’s team of professional metalworking specialists will work closely with undergraduate and graduate students, as well as manufacturers, to conduct research that will enable and drive innovation in smart manufacturing. To reflect MSC’s commitment to machining research as a premier distributor of metalworking products and services to industrial customers, the Machine Tool Research Center on the UTK campus will host the MSC Machining Research Laboratory. 

"This partnership provides the presence of MSC as a leader in machining on the UTK campus at the Machine Tool Research Center. This unique relationship highlights UTK's commitment to manufacturing research, including advanced machining, and provides a tremendous opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students to work with MSC on solving real-world machining problems and developing next-generation machining capabilities," said Matthew Mench, Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering at  UTK. 

The primary focus of the MSC Machining Research Laboratory is to improve the practicing engineer’s ability to produce accurate components in a timely manner. For MSC, the partnership affords an opportunity to deliver on its vision of solving manufacturing’s mission-critical challenges in support of a successful industrial economy. The partnership provides a significant opportunity to build on MSC MillMax, an award-winning service that helps improve the milling performance of Computer Numerical  Control (CNC) machine tools and other emerging technologies and innovations.  

“Partnering with UTK builds on the research relationship we enjoy with Oak Ridge National Laboratory,”  said Jamie Goettler, Sr. Director, Metalworking Sales & Innovation for MSC. “Pairing our metalworking  specialists with forward-looking faculty researchers, as well as students at UTK’s College of Engineering will help us continue to drive innovation to advance manufacturing in the Southeast and across the United  States.” 

The MSC Machining Research Laboratory at the University of Tennessee Machine Tool Research Center is expected to benefit manufacturers across the Southeast and the United States by providing the ability to work directly with MSC’s technical experts and UTK faculty and student researchers on smart manufacturing technology.  

"MSC’s partnership in the UTK Machine Tool Research Center will provide an invaluable resource for our private-sector partners. It will enable manufacturers in the greater Tennessee Valley to observe new technology and work directly with MSC on its adoption in their manufacturing facilities," said Tony Schmitz, Professor and Director of the UTK Machine Tool Research Center, Oak Ridge National Laboratory Joint Faculty, and Director of the Southeastern Advanced Machine Tools Network (SEAMTN), a consortium of companies, colleges and universities, national laboratories, non-profit organizations, and the Tennessee state government seeking to strengthen the U.S. industrial base.


The mission of the Machine Tool Research Center is to serve the discrete part manufacturing community and enable next-generation Smart Manufacturing. The overall focus is improving the practicing engineer’s ability to produce accurate components in a timely manner; this has important ramifications for both the private and defense sectors. Our approach is to perform fundamental research in support of this goal, while taking care to consider the practical implementation of our research efforts. Through this combined agenda, students from the high school to graduate levels are trained to have strong analytical/numerical modeling capabilities coupled with fundamental experimental techniques and data analysis skills,  including physics-based machine learning.

More in Workforce Development
Take 10 Distribution Series
Sponsored
Take 10 Distribution Series
The Take 10 Distribution Series is a new video collaboration in which we discuss business imperatives vital to the distribution sector and gain insights from leading experts in their fields.
Nov 12th, 2021
I Stock 910104344
Q&A: The Importance of Attracting Gen-Z to Manufacturing Roles
Discussion around the looming manufacturing talent gap has focused on Millennials over the past decade, but Gen-Z is likely to account for 30% of all employment by 2030.
Oct 27th, 2021
The fight over the minimum wage continues.
Does Raising Minimum Wage Kill Jobs?
It’s a controversial argument.
Oct 19th, 2021
I Stock 1151857619
Workers Feel Most Valued When Managers Trust Them
It's often more important than if their work was completed on time, on budget and satisfactorily.
Oct 14th, 2021
Amazon campus outside the company headquarters in Seattle, March 20, 2020.
Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
As long as they can commute to the office when necessary.
Oct 12th, 2021
I Stock 936291798
Changes Ahead for Non-Compete Agreements
Be prepared for some important changes-if not an outright federal ban- on non-compete agreements.
Oct 11th, 2021
Pt Work Force
PT WORK Force Boosts Resources to Support PT/MC Employers
Here's a recap of how PTDA's charitable arm has helped PT/MC employers over the past six months.
Sep 28th, 2021
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.
Employer Vaccine Mandates Convert Some Workers, but Not All
Some mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers.
Sep 28th, 2021
Associate Wearing Ppe 1
Newsom Signs Bill Requiring Warehouses to Disclose Quotas, Work-Speed Metrics
The California bill aims to curb unsafe warehouse labor practices and provide protections for workers.
Sep 23rd, 2021
In The Factory 595329312 3869x2579 (1)
Dealing with Production Floor Talent Shortages
While there are no easy solutions, manufacturers are trying out a mix of stop-gap solutions and long-term alternatives.
Sep 17th, 2021
In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021, file photo, a help-wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill. The gulf between record job openings and a lack of people taking those jobs is forcing Wall Street to reassess the pace of the economic recovery.
Job Market Disconnect Raises Concerns Over Economic Recovery
The gap between available jobs and the unemployed is the largest since the Labor Department started tracking it.
Sep 16th, 2021
I Stock 1270324796
Q&A: PwC on How Manufacturing Execs are Handling Labor Issues Amid COVID
Amid the lasting pandemic, manufacturers are dealing with high turnover, remote work and demands for higher wages. We chat with an expert from PwC on their new data covering these issues.
Sep 14th, 2021