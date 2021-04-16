Two Suppliers Form New Machine Tool Workforce Development Alliance

The agreement is in collaboration with the FANUC Education Authorized Reseller Network and the Doosan Machine Tools Distributor Network.

Apr 16th, 2021
FANUC America Corporation
Doosan Fanuc Image5d

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI —FANUC America, a factory automation solutions provider, and Doosan Machine Tools America, a provider of CNC machine tools, are working together to build the next generation of machinists. The FANUC Certified CNC Training Program now offers manufacturing skills development using Doosan machine tools.

The new offering adds to the depth and breadth of FANUC’s CNC training tools as well as allows operators a hands-on experience with Doosan’s high-performance CNC machines, which have been used in manufacturing for over 40 years. The agreement is in collaboration with the FANUC Education Authorized Reseller Network and the Doosan Machine Tools Distributor Network. Together, they will provide industry-recognized training and equipment to educational institutions.

“Our collaboration will provide secondary and post-secondary schools with hands-on skill development, and industry-recognized certifications using world-class Doosan machine tools combined with FANUC’s industry-leading CNC controls,” said Paul Aiello, Director of Education, FANUC America. “We look forward to seeing students and job seekers develop the skills that will help them obtain exciting and high-paying careers in manufacturing.”

The primary machines offered to education providers will be the DEM 4000 3-axis vertical machining center and the LEO 1600 turning center. Although both of these machines are ideally suited for existing FANUC CNC Milling and Turning curriculum, additional Doosan machine tools will be offered through FANUC’s exclusive Authorized Reseller Network in the future.

“Doosan is forming an alliance with one of the most respected companies in machine tools,” says Jim Shiner, VP of Sales & Marketing with Doosan. “The alliance with FANUC helps to strengthen Doosan’s continued commitment to education.”

In the future, FANUC’s Certified CNC Training Program will be adding digital twins of Doosan’s DEM 4000 and the LEO 1600 machine tools to the CNC Simulators with Machining Simulation software. This virtualized offering will be an effective tool for those learning how to run and program the Doosan machine tools without any risk to physical machines.


Doosan Machine Tools is a leading provider of state-of-the-art CNC machine tools used to produce high precision parts. We offer the industry’s broadest product line: more than 300 powerful, quick and reliable turning centers, machining centers, multifunction machines and automation solutions proven ideal for a breadth of applications. For more than 40 years, Doosan Machine Tools has brought to its many customers the latest in CNC machine tool technology, together with highly responsive applications, sales and service.

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides robotics, CNC systems, and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability. FANUC America is headquartered  in Rochester Hills, MI and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico.

More in Workforce Development
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
A 2018 Ford Explorer on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, Feb. 15, 2018.
Ford Move Suggests Working from Home Will Outlast Virus
About 30,000 of its employees worldwide who have worked from home can continue to do so indefinitely.
Mar 17th, 2021
Ptda Ere
PTDA to Host Community Conversations Throughout 2021
Starting with a two-part series on sales transformation, PTDA members will gather on March 19 to discuss evolving sales teams.
Mar 11th, 2021
I Stock 942163690
COVID-19 May Spell End of Unpaid Internships
Asking college students to work for free is problematic.
Feb 9th, 2021
Mm 172 Thumb
Unilever to Drop Suppliers That Fail to Pay Living Wage by 2030
The massive consumer goods company announced a sweeping set of social equity initiatives.
Jan 26th, 2021
Tristajonestn2
5 Minutes With ID: Lawson Products' Trista Jones on Hiring During a Pandemic
Despite COVID-19, distributors are still recruiting. So how does one do it safely?
Jan 18th, 2021
Pneumatic Tool Line
The External Workforces Helping Manufacturing Move Forward
The use of temporary workers, contractors, consultants, and freelancers dealing with furloughs and layoffs could help boost the manufacturing workforce.
Jan 11th, 2021
Tradeschooltn
Trade School Perception Improves
Despite the dramatic cost differences, most Americans don't think college is better than trade school.
Oct 19th, 2020
Manufacturingdaytn2
Manufacturing Day Kicks Off Month of Virtual Events
More than 300 events will take place throughout the month.
Oct 2nd, 2020
Awsdfasd
ISA Launches Women in Industry Virtual Summit, Oct. 21-22
Powered by W.I.S.E., the event is open to women at all levels within the industrial supply channel, allowing attendees to engage, learn and lead.
Sep 30th, 2020
Gsdgasd
NAHAD Launches Fab Guides on NAHAD Academy
NAHAD has converted its Hose Assembly Fabrication Guides into a series of interactive courses. Get the details here.
Sep 28th, 2020
Istock 1
How to Secure the Future of US Manufacturing
U.S. manufacturing is still facing a crisis and women are the solution for it.
Sep 22nd, 2020