Fastenal Forms Partnership With Stephen F. Austin State University

The partnership includes signage, career and internship prospects with students, corporate branding, class visits and more.

Stephen F. Austin State University
Mar 6th, 2020
NACOGDOCHES, TX — The Stephen F. Austin State University Rusche College of Business recently secured a corporate partnership with the East Texas branch of Fastenal.

Bda665a3 8479 412c 9c09 0ae4e03b8a0b SmallThe partnership is part of the College of Business’ growth initiatives where companies have the opportunity to support the college while collaborating on mutually beneficial programs. Details of the partnership include signage, career and internship prospects with students, corporate branding, class visits and more. Dr. Timothy Bisping, dean of the College of Business, said the role of the partnership is important in expanding job and internship possibilities for students, while providing Fastenal exclusive access to branding and recruiting opportunities.

“Joining forces with Fastenal allows us to provide another avenue by which students can develop professionally and explore career opportunities,” Bisping said. “Our goal is to adequately prepare them for life outside the academic arena. Corporate partnerships, like the one we have with Fastenal, allow us to continue to provide a real-world business environment and expand programs and opportunities for our college as a whole.”

Fastenal Logo BluCooper Terry, district manager of the Fastenal East Texas branch, agrees that the partnership will allow for more possibilities for both the college and the corporation. 

“We have worked with the Rusche College of Business for over 20 years and we are excited to take the next step in building our relationship for the future,” Terry said. “We support the programs and innovative learning within the college and we are pleased to become official partners.”  

Fastenal joins Hajoca and Khol’s on the list of College of Business corporate partners. For more information, contact Bisping at (936) 468-3101 orbispingto@sfasu.edu.

