What Is a 'Just-in-Time' Workforce?

Just-in-time manufacturing paved the way for "lean" thinking.

Apr 1st, 2022
I Stock 524856535
iStock

Maybe you’re familiar with just-in-time as a concept, but what’s this about a just-in-time workforce?

At Veryable, we provide a marketplace for on-demand labor, which companies use to build a just-in-time workforce for themselves. This article won’t be about our solution, but will cover the general concept in as unbiased a way as possible.

In this article, you’ll learn what a just-in-time workforce is, how it works, and how you can build one for your company.

What is a just-in-time workforce?

A just-in-time workforce borrows the just-in-time concept from Lean, which originally applied to inventory from an upstream supplier. You can apply the same idea to labor once you understand the intention behind it.

Just-in-time manufacturing (JIT) was the original name of what we know today as Lean manufacturing, and paved the way for Lean thinking. The core idea of JIT was that a manufacturer would not order materials from a supplier until they received an order that required the materials. This would reduce inventory and create a pull system by paying for what’s needed for production “just in time.”

Fundamentally, labor and capital are the two main inputs for production today. After applying just-in-time thinking to capital, the logical progression is applying the same concept to labor for the next step-level improvement.

What problem does a just-in-time workforce solve?

Existing labor strategies leave a lot of room for waste. Businesses often create waste when demand is higher than their capacity by giving overtime and overutilizing their employees. They also create waste when demand is lower than their capacity, such as a higher cost per unit due to paying the same number of people even though there’s less work.

With a just-in-time workforce, you match capacity to demand in real time to eliminate waste. It’s a simple concept that takes time and practice to implement properly: when your business gets demand signals, you find just enough materials and labor to meet the demand just in time.

How does a just-in-time workforce work?

To implement a just-in-time workforce, businesses with incremental work find workers with flexible schedules who can do the work.

The workers typically have training for the work already, or do work that the business can quickly and easily train them on.

Put simply, businesses only pay for the work they need done, as opposed to keeping the same amount of workers on payroll regardless of whether there was anything for them to do. This doesn’t mean you would stop employing people full-time; it just means that any work that can’t be handled by your base level of staff would be handled by on-demand workers on an as-needed basis.

By only bringing in workers when there’s work for them to do, you can quickly increase your output and reduce cost per unit. You also gain the ability to respond to demand variation comfortably, whether it’s higher or lower than usual. 

How to build a just-in-time workforce

A new approach to matching labor capacity and demand is needed to achieve a truly just-in-time workforce.

Employing only full-time employees does not provide enough flexibility to be just-in-time, due to the need for each employee to work a certain number of hours to maintain full-time status.

Temp staffing is too slow to enable just-in-time approaches, and often comes with usage requirements that create an additional baseline on top of the full-time staff level, taking some flexibility away.

Thus, the solution is using a technology platform to quickly find workers only when there’s work to be done. This takes out the middlemen and empowers your business to create a flexible extension of your workforce that’s available just in time for the work.

This flexible extension of your workforce is also known as a labor pool. Manufacturing and logistics companies use Veryable’s on-demand labor marketplace to build their own just-in-time workforce in the form of a labor pool every day.

Learn more about how you can improve your cost per unit and reach more competitive lead times with this strategy by reading our blog on what a labor pool is.

Steven Calhoun is a content strategist at Veryable.

More in Workforce Development
Big Rig Semi Truck Carry Trees Logs On Straight Road 000076488583 Medium
Addressing Long Haul Driver Shortages
Tactics focused on safety, driver input, new vehicle technology, and flexible operations could help overcome driver shortage issues.
Mar 21st, 2022
President Joe Biden departs after speaking an event to celebrate Equal Pay Day and Women's History Month in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Urges Businesses to Help Narrow Gender Pay Gap
"Gender equality is not a women’s issue alone. It benefits everybody," Biden said.
Mar 16th, 2022
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on March 4, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Plans to Fight Inflation by Reshoring Factory Jobs
It challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers.
Mar 9th, 2022
Women In Board Room I Stock 1351446226(1)
Progress Slows on Path to Gender Parity in the Board Room
The easiest gains have already been made.
Mar 8th, 2022
2
Getting Serious About Mental Health in Distribution
It's still an uncomfortable topic for many in the industry. Hear what several prominent distributor executives had to say about what they're doing to take an active role in making mental health easier to talk about at their company.
Mar 4th, 2022
Industrial Worker Welding In Metal Factory 507031528 1258x839 (1)
No Debt, Real Experience, Unlimited Potential
There’s no shortage of work to be done. There’s a shortage of people. Spreading this message is a responsibility everyone must share.
Mar 1st, 2022
A hiring sign is in front of a Target store in Manchester, Conn., Nov. 39, 2021. Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
Starting Wages to Reach $24 at Certain Target DCs
Inflation has eaten up recent gains for workers, and Target is raising the bar once again.
Feb 28th, 2022
Industrial Workers With Notebook 000050189250 Small
What Has Led to the Manufacturing Labor Shortage?
Digital transformation is about extending the benefits of technology to every employee at every level, but those employees are getting harder to find.
Feb 22nd, 2022
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York on Oct. 25, 2021.
Date Set for NYC Amazon Warehouse Union Vote
Meanwhile, a second union election vote is currently ongoing at an Amazon site in Bessemer, AL.
Feb 18th, 2022
Jobstn
Automaker Tips Off Workers to Other Jobs
The company hopes the effort will allow it to trim its payroll more painlessly.
Feb 17th, 2022
Miller Resource Group's Alex Chausovsky gives a 'Winning the War for Talent' presentation during NAW's Executive Summit on Jan. 26 in Washington D.C.
NAW Summit Takeaways: Your Hiring Process Must Reflect a Candidate-Driven Market
With labor stresses top-of-mind for all distributors, get some sound advice learned at the recent NAW Executive Summit.
Feb 16th, 2022
I Stock 1328450738
Biden Administration Cracking Down on Warehouse Wage Enforcement
The Department of Labor is pledging "vigorous enforcement" to ensure workers are paid required wages and overtime pay.
Feb 11th, 2022