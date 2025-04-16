Marsh Bellofram Companies Name MARN as Manufacturers’ Rep

Manufacturers Alliance Resource Network will represent the businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 16, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 16 At 1 40 25 Pm
Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies

Manufacturers Alliance Resource Network will be the manufacturers’ representative for three Marsh Bellofram companies in the Mid-Atlantic region, company officials announced earlier this month.

MARN will represent Bellofram Precision Controls, Automatic Timing and Controls and ATC Diversified Electronics; its territory includes Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“We’re excited to be represented by MARN with its commitment to fulfilling customer needs and belief in the power of manufacturing,” said Dwight Nafziger, vice president of sales at Bellofram Precision Controls. “This partnership enables us to better serve our customers throughout the region with precision-engineered automation and control solutions.”

Marsh Bellofram, based in West Virginia, is a manufacturing collective of high-performance OEM, industrial and process control instrumentation companies.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
April 1, 2025
I Stock 154239635
Business Leaders Identify Tariffs as a Top Challenge for 2025
April 11, 2025
NorthWest Bearing & Industrial Supply, Woodward, Okla.
Oklahoma Bearings, Hydraulics Supplier Joins Power Heavy Duty
April 10, 2025
Rivet Mro Profit2 Strategic Partnership For Industrial Electrical Safety Plumbing Hvac Construction Distributors
RivetMRO, Profit2 Announce Partnership Aimed at Independent Distributors
April 10, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 154239635
Operations
Business Leaders Identify Tariffs as a Top Challenge for 2025
NorthWest Bearing & Industrial Supply, Woodward, Okla.
Operations
Oklahoma Bearings, Hydraulics Supplier Joins Power Heavy Duty
Rivet Mro Profit2 Strategic Partnership For Industrial Electrical Safety Plumbing Hvac Construction Distributors
Operations
RivetMRO, Profit2 Announce Partnership Aimed at Independent Distributors
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Operations
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
April 1, 2025
NorthWest Bearing & Industrial Supply, Woodward, Okla.
Operations
Oklahoma Bearings, Hydraulics Supplier Joins Power Heavy Duty
NorthWest will join the network's more than 200 locations.
April 10, 2025
Rivet Mro Profit2 Strategic Partnership For Industrial Electrical Safety Plumbing Hvac Construction Distributors
Operations
RivetMRO, Profit2 Announce Partnership Aimed at Independent Distributors
The companies plan to combine co-op marketing and pricing strategies.
April 10, 2025
Unnamed
Operations
Fein Power Tools Launches 'Test Drive a Tool' Program
Customers can use select Fein tools, free of charge, for one month.
April 2, 2025
Stretch forming involves stretching materials like steel and aluminum beyond their yield point over shaped dies.
Operations
ACE Celebrates 150 Years
Its origins date back to 1875, when Ajax Manufacturing entered the forging industry.
April 2, 2025
I Stock 1303252631
Operations
Honeywell Announces Advanced Materials Business’ New Name, Executives
The segment will be spun off into a separate company in the coming months.
March 28, 2025
Delaware Legislative Hall in Dover, July 2015.
Operations
Corporate Capital Delaware Fast-Tracks Changes Sought by Business Titans
Lawmakers are nervous that corporations could flee the state — and undercut a major source of revenue.
March 28, 2025
Copy Of Evo 2025 Des Industrial Distribution1
Operations
A World’s First
Evolution Motion Solutions brings legacy distribution to the modern day with its ESV model.
March 26, 2025
Hannah Jones, accompanied by her spouse, Steve Cook, pose for a portrait at home near Philadelphia, March 12, 2025.
Operations
More States Requiring Paid Medical or Sick Leave
At least seven are considering paid family and medical leave laws this year.
March 26, 2025
I Stock 993687522
Operations
Columbus McKinnon to Provide Systems for VW Subsidiary's Gigafactories
The company will implement precision conveyance technology at sites in Canada and Spain.
March 25, 2025
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Aug. 2022.
Operations
Global Industrial Partners with Arena Developer
Global will be its “primary source” for industrial supplies in North American venues.
March 25, 2025
Core & Main branch, Hayward, Calif.
Operations
Core & Main Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings — and Names New CEO
The company’s current CFO will take over as chief executive next week.
March 25, 2025
Parker’s Global Mobile Systems facility, Elk Grove, Ill.
Operations
Parker Hannifin Launches Mobile Equipment Electrification Program
Three distributors have been certified under the program.
March 24, 2025
Giada Volpin (second from left) works with a new generation of technical leaders.
Operations
The 'Silent Revolution' in Industrial Maintenance
Manufacturers need to start rethinking some things.
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
Operations
NetPlus Distributors Optimistic About 2025
Some 87% of distributors expected to see growth, while just 3% anticipated potential losses.
March 10, 2025