Marsh Bellofram Companies Name MARN as Manufacturers’ Rep

Manufacturers Alliance Resource Network will be the manufacturers’ representative for three Marsh Bellofram companies in the Mid-Atlantic region, company officials announced earlier this month.

MARN will represent Bellofram Precision Controls, Automatic Timing and Controls and ATC Diversified Electronics; its territory includes Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

“We’re excited to be represented by MARN with its commitment to fulfilling customer needs and belief in the power of manufacturing,” said Dwight Nafziger, vice president of sales at Bellofram Precision Controls. “This partnership enables us to better serve our customers throughout the region with precision-engineered automation and control solutions.”

Marsh Bellofram, based in West Virginia, is a manufacturing collective of high-performance OEM, industrial and process control instrumentation companies.