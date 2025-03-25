Columbus McKinnon to Provide Systems for VW Subsidiary's Gigafactories

The company will implement precision conveyance technology at sites in Canada and Spain.

Mar 25, 2025
Material handling systems provider Columbus McKinnon will provide conveyance systems and other technology at a pair of gigafactories operated by Volkswagen's EV battery subsidiary, company officials announced.

The company said it was selected to be PowerCo's "supplier of choice for stacking and intralogistics technology," and would help equip battery plants currently under construction in Ontario and Spain. The gigafactories will feature Columbus McKinnon's Montrac precision conveyance solution for battery cell stacking, along with transportation lines.

"In addition to the significant Montrac orders we received earlier this year for the first lines within PowerCo's new gigafactories in St. Thomas and Valencia, as a supplier of choice, we have a long runway for growth with more than $100 million of order potential over the next few years," said David Wilson, president and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. "We are excited about the funnel of opportunities generated by both our partnership with PowerCo and across the global electrification and battery production industry more broadly."

Columbus McKinnon last month announced an agreement to acquire fellow material handling giant Kito Crosby in a deal worth some $2.7 billion.

