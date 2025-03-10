NetPlus Alliance Industry Outlook: Distributors Are Optimistic About 2025 Growth

Some 87% of distributors expected to see growth, while just 3% anticipated potential losses.

NetPlus Alliance
Mar 10, 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 10 At 11 34 04 Am
NetPlus Alliance

LOCKPORT, N.Y. – Despite some uncertainty, NetPlus Alliance members remain optimistic about expected growth in 2025, according to the latest NetPlus Alliance Industry Outlook. Distributors are committed to strategic, long-term growth alongside their partners.

The Industry Outlook, a quarterly report based on a survey of NetPlus members, tracks business results and trends in the industrial and contractor supply markets. The latest quarterly survey was completed in January 2025, and the report was based on fourth-quarter results of 2024. Industry circumstances, primarily surrounding tariffs, have changed the economic landscape since these results were recorded, and future surveys may reveal a revised outlook for the year as policies continue to shift.

Despite the election in November and typically slower business in December, distributors’ purchases from NetPlus suppliers were up 14.6% for the quarter and 12% for the year. Growth was attributed primarily to expanding or otherwise investing in personnel and continuing to build those critical relationships. Looking to 2025, about 87% of distributors reported they expect to see growth, and only 3% anticipated potential losses. Concerns surrounding rising costs due to tariff implementation were highlighted in the survey, though many distributors were adopting a wait-and-see approach. At the time of publication of this report, the cost of these new tariffs is beginning to become clear.

“Through exponential growth and economic challenges alike, NetPlus remains focused on nurturing strategic partnerships," said Jennifer Murphy, President & CEO of NetPlus Alliance. "We are committed to providing our distributor members and supplier partners with the resources to build stronger relationships and plan together toward mutual growth. While industry-wide challenges may bring uncertainty, we know we can count on our group to lean in and, as we say, keep it rolling."

