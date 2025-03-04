Ferguson Announces New 'Ferguson Home' Segment

The move combines Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery and Build.com.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 4, 2025
Ferguson Home showroom.
Ferguson Home showroom.
Ferguson

Ferguson on Thursday announced the debut of “Ferguson Home,” which combines the company’s more than 250 home improvement showroom locations with its Build.com e-commerce operation.

Company officials said that combining the two experiences would establish “a seamless omnichannel brand that unites digital and physical spaces.”

The change coincided with last week’s Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas.

"Today's customer values a fluid and connected experience, and Ferguson Home now combines the expert guidance, extensive product selection and project support our customers have come to rely on with the flexibility to shop the way that best fits their needs,” Caroline Danielson, the company’s director of showrooms, said in a statement.

FergusonHome.com officially launched last Tuesday; Build.com will remain live for six months to “ensure a smooth transition.”

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
March 4, 2025
M Supply Featured 1
Plumbing, HVAC Distributor Marcone Announces New Name
March 3, 2025
Hubbard Supply Co., Flint, Mich.
160 Years and Counting
March 3, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Parker Hannifin Highlights Clean Tech in '24 Sustainability Report
February 28, 2025
Related Stories
M Supply Featured 1
Operations
Plumbing, HVAC Distributor Marcone Announces New Name
Hubbard Supply Co., Flint, Mich.
Operations
160 Years and Counting
I Stock 1240817264
Operations
Parker Hannifin Highlights Clean Tech in '24 Sustainability Report
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
March 4, 2025
Hubbard Supply Co., Flint, Mich.
Operations
160 Years and Counting
ID’s 2025 Watch List continues with Hubbard Supply Co.
March 3, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Operations
Parker Hannifin Highlights Clean Tech in '24 Sustainability Report
New developments include the company's H2 technology and the Parker Ebrake.
February 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 21 At 2 48 39 Pm
Operations
The Ohio Valley’s ‘Supplier of Choice’
American Producers Supply has grown from its oil & gas roots into a regional distribution leader.
February 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 20 At 11 58 46 Am
Operations
Grainger Announces Slate of Board Candidates
All 12 currently serve on the board.
February 20, 2025
Standing
Operations
Is Spending All Day on Your Feet at Work an Occupational Hazard?
A Michigan city requires manufacturers to let workers sit if it doesn't restrict their duties.
February 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 19 At 3 20 24 Pm
Operations
Gaco Announces Brand Overhaul
The move unifies the company's coatings, adhesives and sealants.
February 19, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 11 28 At 12 54 23 Pm 65663772e1ca9
Operations
Schneider Electric Aims to Prevent Hazards with AI
The company announced that it had received a patent for the technology.
February 19, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 17 At 1 15 23 Pm
Operations
Fastenal Founder Bob Kierlin Dies at 85
He led the Minnesota distributor for more than three decades.
February 17, 2025
Geib Front Facade W Clouds 677c3c3c4471c
Operations
A Narrow, Deep Focus
Geib Industries aims to be the hose and fittings leader.
February 17, 2025
Image
Operations
Eaton Investing $340 Million to Increase Production of Three-Phase Transformers
The company expects to create 700 jobs and begin production in 2027.
February 12, 2025
Dunlap Industrial Hardware, Everett, Wash.
Operations
Tools, Wire and Rope ‘From the Waterfront’
Dunlap Industrial Hardware serves a range of sectors from its native Washington to Hawaii.
February 10, 2025
A Honeywell plant in Phoenix, April 4, 2020.
Operations
Honeywell to Split into Three Companies
The company will separate from its automation and aerospace technologies businesses.
February 6, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 05 12 17 09 Pm
Operations
Endries Introduces First Brand Overhaul in ‘Decades’
The company also said it would roll out a new website later this year.
February 5, 2025
2024 Pixilstudio Events 075
Operations
Two Visionaries, 'One TIPCO'
How a merger set a robust business model into motion — with two capable leaders at the helm.
February 5, 2025