Ferguson Announces New 'Ferguson Home' Segment

Ferguson on Thursday announced the debut of “Ferguson Home,” which combines the company’s more than 250 home improvement showroom locations with its Build.com e-commerce operation.

Company officials said that combining the two experiences would establish “a seamless omnichannel brand that unites digital and physical spaces.”

The change coincided with last week’s Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas.

"Today's customer values a fluid and connected experience, and Ferguson Home now combines the expert guidance, extensive product selection and project support our customers have come to rely on with the flexibility to shop the way that best fits their needs,” Caroline Danielson, the company’s director of showrooms, said in a statement.

FergusonHome.com officially launched last Tuesday; Build.com will remain live for six months to “ensure a smooth transition.”