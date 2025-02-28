Parker Hannifin Highlights Clean Tech in '24 Sustainability Report

Parker Hannifin on Tuesday released its latest sustainability report covering fiscal year 2024.

The supplier of motion and control technologies highlighted its efforts to solve complex engineering challenges using clean technologies, including its H2 technology, the Parker Ebrake electric braking system, and mobile electrification.

The company also said that it reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 23% from the 2019 to 2023 fiscal years, slashed its recordable incident rate by 45% over the previous five years, and provided more than $11 million in charitable contributions in the latest fiscal year.

“In celebrating the continued improvement in safety and environmental performance achieved this year, we are grateful to our team members for once again demonstrating that their commitment to a better tomorrow extends well beyond Parker," Chairman and CEO Jenny Parmentier said in a statement.